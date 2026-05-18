Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 18 May 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹272, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹271,800, reflecting a gain of 0.20% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,718.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 272 271 0.53 0.20% 10 gm 2,718 2,713 5.30 0.20% 1 Kg 271,800 271,270 530.00 0.20% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices are trending sideways, weighed by a strong dollar and elevated oil prices. High fuel prices increase inflationary concerns, as investors shift towards interest-bearing assets. Growing expectations of rate hikes have added to the pressure on precious metals.

The prolonged West Asia conflict continues to weigh on the price of the white metal as the chokepoint- Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, keeping energy prices high and energy supply constrained..

ALSO READ Govt shifts silver imports from ‘free’ to ‘restricted’ category after duty hike on precious metals

Markets currently price in no rate cuts for this year, and some traders expect the US Federal Reserve to hike rates later in December. Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Over the near term, analysts expect that domestic silver prices may face pressure as India has put import restrictions on nearly all forms of silver. Prices are expected to remain range-bound, weighed by a strong dollar.

High demand for silver in the photovoltaic sector is likely to support prices in the longer term. Since the past week, silver prices have plunged by over 12%.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ 5 reasons why silver outperformed gold in the last 12 months

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 272 ( 0.55 ) 2,722 ( 5.50 ) 272,160 ( 550.00 ) Bangalore 272 ( 0.53 ) 2,720 ( 5.30 ) 272,010 ( 530.00 ) Chennai 273 ( 0.53 ) 2,726 ( 5.30 ) 272,590 ( 530.00 ) Delhi 271 ( 0.53 ) 2,713 ( 5.30 ) 271,330 ( 530.00 ) Hyderabad 272 ( 0.53 ) 2,722 ( 5.30 ) 272,230 ( 530.00 ) Kolkata 271 ( 0.53 ) 2,714 ( 5.30 ) 271,440 ( 530.00 ) Mumbai 272 ( 0.53 ) 2,718 ( 5.30 ) 271,800 ( 530.00 ) Pune 272 ( 0.53 ) 2,718 ( 5.30 ) 271,800 ( 530.00 ) Surat 272 ( 0.53 ) 2,722 ( 5.30 ) 272,160 ( 530.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Silver: