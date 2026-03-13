Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 13 March 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹267, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹267,190, reflecting a loss of 0.32% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,672. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 267 268 0.86 0.32% 10 gm 2,672 2,681 8.60 0.32% 1 Kg 267,190 268,050 860.00 0.32% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices extended declines over a firm dollar as Middle East uncertainties continue to fuel oil and energy prices. A strong dollar makes assets like silver less appealing for overseas currency holders, thereby decreasing demand.

Oil prices continue to surge as Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has said that the Strait of Hormuz — a strategic sea route for the transit of Middle Eastern oil — will remain closed. This surge has sparked inflationary risks across markets, weighing on precious metals like silver and gold.

Additionally, with just one rate cut foreseen this year by the US Federal Reserve, interest-yielding assets are becoming more attractive for investors, denting demand for non-interest-yielding assets.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts expect silver prices to remain range-bound in the near term due to inflationary concerns caused by the rise in oil prices. Markets are currently pricing in just one rate cut by the Fed for this year. The strengthening dollar index is also likely to weigh on the prices of precious assets. For further cues, market participants will look out for January’s PCE price index data, although this would not reflect the impact of the Iran war.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 268 ( 0.81 ) 2,676 ( 8.10 ) 267,600 ( 810.00 ) Bangalore 267 ( 0.86 ) 2,674 ( 8.60 ) 267,400 ( 860.00 ) Chennai 268 ( 0.86 ) 2,680 ( 8.60 ) 267,970 ( 860.00 ) Delhi 267 ( 0.86 ) 2,667 ( 8.60 ) 266,730 ( 860.00 ) Hyderabad 268 ( 0.85 ) 2,676 ( 8.50 ) 267,620 ( 850.00 ) Kolkata 267 ( 0.85 ) 2,668 ( 8.50 ) 266,840 ( 850.00 ) Mumbai 267 ( 0.86 ) 2,672 ( 8.60 ) 267,190 ( 860.00 ) Pune 267 ( 0.86 ) 2,672 ( 8.60 ) 267,190 ( 860.00 ) Surat 268 ( 0.86 ) 2,676 ( 8.60 ) 267,550 ( 860.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

