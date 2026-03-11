Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 11 March 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹275, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹275,090, reflecting a loss of 0.64% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,751. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 275 277 1.76 0.64% 10 gm 2,751 2,769 17.60 0.64% 1 Kg 275,090 276,850 1,760.00 0.64% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver held firm above $88 per ounce on Wednesday, extending gains for a third straight session as geopolitical tensions in West Asia boosted safe-haven demand.

The US-Israeli campaign against Iran entered its 12th day, with the Pentagon reporting its most intense strikes while maintaining operations until Iran is defeated. Despite President Donald Trump suggesting the conflict could end soon, uncertainty kept investors cautious.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Oil prices were limited after the IEA proposed the largest strategic reserve release in history. However, supply concerns persisted as major Middle Eastern producers reduced output and the Strait of Hormuz remained effectively closed, tightening energy market sentiment.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 276 ( 1.39 ) 2,758 ( 13.90 ) 275,800 ( 1,390.00 ) Bangalore 275 ( 1.75 ) 2,753 ( 17.50 ) 275,310 ( 1,750.00 ) Chennai 276 ( 1.75 ) 2,759 ( 17.50 ) 275,900 ( 1,750.00 ) Delhi 275 ( 1.75 ) 2,746 ( 17.50 ) 274,620 ( 1,750.00 ) Hyderabad 276 ( 1.75 ) 2,755 ( 17.50 ) 275,530 ( 1,750.00 ) Kolkata 275 ( 1.75 ) 2,747 ( 17.50 ) 274,730 ( 1,750.00 ) Mumbai 275 ( 1.76 ) 2,751 ( 17.60 ) 275,090 ( 1,760.00 ) Pune 276 ( 0.71 ) 2,761 ( 7.10 ) 276,140 ( 710.00 ) Surat 277 ( 0.70 ) 2,765 ( 7.00 ) 276,510 ( 700.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Silver: