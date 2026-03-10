Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 10 March 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹276, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹275,700, reflecting a gain of 3.09% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,757. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 276 267 8.27 3.09% 10 gm 2,757 2,674 82.70 3.09% 1 Kg 275,700 267,430 8,270.00 3.09% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver rebounded to around $89 per ounce on Tuesday after briefly slipping below $80 in the previous session on COMEX, supported by a retreat in the US dollar.

The dollar weakened as expectations grew that the Iran conflict could end sooner than the initial four-to-five-week timeline. US President Donald Trump stated that the military operation in Iran is nearing completion and progressing faster than expected.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Trump suggested waiving oil-related sanctions and deploying US Navy escorts for tankers through the Strait of Hormuz to stabilise oil prices. Markets are now awaiting key US inflation data for further guidance.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 276 ( 8.63 ) 2,764 ( 86.30 ) 276,390 ( 8,630.00 ) Bangalore 276 ( 8.28 ) 2,759 ( 82.80 ) 275,920 ( 8,280.00 ) Chennai 277 ( 8.29 ) 2,765 ( 82.90 ) 276,500 ( 8,290.00 ) Delhi 275 ( 8.26 ) 2,752 ( 82.60 ) 275,230 ( 8,260.00 ) Hyderabad 276 ( 8.29 ) 2,761 ( 82.90 ) 276,140 ( 8,290.00 ) Kolkata 275 ( 8.26 ) 2,753 ( 82.60 ) 275,340 ( 8,260.00 ) Mumbai 276 ( 8.27 ) 2,757 ( 82.70 ) 275,700 ( 8,270.00 ) Pune 276 ( 8.27 ) 2,757 ( 82.70 ) 275,700 ( 8,270.00 ) Surat 276 ( 8.29 ) 2,761 ( 82.90 ) 276,070 ( 8,290.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

