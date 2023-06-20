Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices opened in the red on Tuesday amid negative global cues. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 36.30 points or 0.19% to 18,719.15 and BSE Sensex tanked 145.76 points or 0.23% to 63,022.54. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 112.75 points or 0.26% to 43,521, Nifty Auto sank 0.58% while Nifty PSU Bank gained 0.30%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were SBI Life, Tata Consumer, HDFC Life, Britannia and Wipro the losers were Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, HeroMotocorp, Bajaj Finserv and Maruti Suzuki.
HDFC AMC share price jumped 9% to Rs 2060 today despite Abrdn Investment Management offloading its entire 10.2% stake in HDFC Asset Management Company for Rs 3,920 crore or more. The sale corresponds to approximately 21.778 million shares. The brokerage commission and other charges for the transaction amount to 25 basis points, which the buyer will pay. Additionally, standard market charges will apply. The exchange rate used for the deal is 81.9425 INR/USD, based on the Bloomberg USD INR rate as of June 19, 2023.
A recent research report analysing the performance of overvalued, undervalued, and fairly valued stocks in India’s top 100 companies has challenged the conventional market wisdom, which expects cheaper (undervalued) stocks to outperform expensive (overvalued) shares. “Fairly valued stocks deliver better returns than both over- and undervalued scrips, per our analysis of forward PE and stock returns,” BOB Capital Markets said in a note last week. Not only this, Bobcaps research showed that the performance of even “overvalued stocks tends to be better than those that are undervalued”, analyst Kumar Manish said in the note.
IndiGo share price jumped 2.76% to Rs 2499.95 today after the company announced a mega aircraft order for 500 Airbus A320 family planes, the largest-ever order placed by an airline in one go anywhere in the world. InterGlobe Aviation has dwarfed Air India’s February order for 470 Airbus and Boeing planes with this order. The company signed a purchase agreement at the Paris Air Show. “This will provide IndiGo a further steady stream of deliveries between 2030 and 2035… The engine selection for this order will be done in due course and so will be the exact mix of A320 and A321 aircraft,” IndiGo said in a statement.
IIFL Securities share price tanked 18.4% to Rs 58 today after SEBI banned the stockbroking unit of the brokerage from onboarding any new client for two years, citing alleged misuse of client funds. The Securities and Exchange Board of India inspected the operations and accounts of IIFL Securities between April 2011 and January 2017 and found several alleged violations of its rules, including mixing clients’ funds with its own funds and utilising credit balances in one client’s account for the needs of others.
The NSE Nifty 50 dipped 36.30 points or 0.19% to 18,719.15 and BSE Sensex plunged 145.76 points or 0.23% to 63,022.54.
Hindustan Aeronautics, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, L&T Finance Holdings, Manappuram Finance, Tata Chemicals and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are under F&O ban today. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,030.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 365.20 crore on June 19, provisional data from the NSE shows.
Asian markets were trading broadly in red – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanked 1.07%, China’s Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.24%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbled 0.50%, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.35%, and Asia Dow plunged 0.63%.
The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchanges (SGX) were trading 75 points or 0.40% lower at 18,799 in the early morning trade.