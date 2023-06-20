09:44 (IST) 20 Jun 2023

IndiGo stock jumps nearly 3% after largest-ever order in aviation history, bigger than Air India

IndiGo share price jumped 2.76% to Rs 2499.95 today after the company announced a mega aircraft order for 500 Airbus A320 family planes, the largest-ever order placed by an airline in one go anywhere in the world. InterGlobe Aviation has dwarfed Air India’s February order for 470 Airbus and Boeing planes with this order. The company signed a purchase agreement at the Paris Air Show. “This will provide IndiGo a further steady stream of deliveries between 2030 and 2035… The engine selection for this order will be done in due course and so will be the exact mix of A320 and A321 aircraft,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Read Full Story