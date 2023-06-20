Nifty positively biased for short term towards 18800 shows June futures data; Auto, Cement, IT looks positive

By Manojh Vayalar

This June series Nifty futures started with a premium of 70-80 points for the current month. For the Nifty futures, FII maintained around 40% short positions, lesser than last month’s series, which is now currently up to around 48% short. The index witnessed a long buildup rally since the start of this series which later faced profit booking, currently at lower positions. We believe that a dip in the index could be an opportunity to enter into longs and hence the ‘Buy on Dips’ is the trade sentiment in Nifty.

For Nifty 18400-18900 should be the immediate range for June and we believe that the Nifty should be positively biased. Only if the Nifty spot closes below 18500, some fresh short positions might be seen. The VIX for the Nifty has been more or less at around 11% wrt 14% during the last monthly expiry implying limited nervousness.

FIIs started this series with around 60% vs 40% index shorts last month which are currently around 48% as of yesterday. For the Nifty, the IVs for the options stayed at around 11 levels in yesterday’s trade implying a possible short straddle at 18700 strikes. For the Bank Nifty 29th June, the 44000 strike call option has the highest open interest implying resistance near these levels. Bank Nifty has strong support near 43000 levels now. For the Nifty, the VWAP (Volume weighted average price) of Nifty June Futures is around 18600 implying that to be the support. Above this, Nifty is to be positively biased for the short term towards 18800.

With FIIs having medium shorts in the index, currently higher than the last month, we expect Nifty could face some resistance at higher levels. The ratio between Bank Nifty and Nifty is currently at 2.32, this ratio has a support at 2.28 and resistance near 2.37. We don’t expect Bank Nifty to outperform as it faces resistance at higher levels. Sector-wise, select AUTO stocks, CEMENT & IT look positive in Nifty.

Nifty Short Straddle:

Sell 29th June 18700 CE@ 135

Sell 29th June 18700 PE@ 105

Net Premium @ 240, SL 340

Target @ 120

(Manojh Vayalar, VP- Derivatives, Religare Broking Ltd. Views expressed are author’s own.)