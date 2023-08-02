Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The GIFT Nifty traded lower during Wednesday’s early trading session, down by 0.20% at 19,763.5, indicating a negative opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in the red after a volatile day of trade on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 gave up 20 points to close at 19,733.55. On the other hand, Sensex slipped 0.1% to end at 66,459.31.
“The domestic indices traded with a negative bias below the flattish trend, impacted by global peers. Despite this, mid- and small-cap stocks continued to outperform the benchmark index. IT stocks rallied on hopes of a soft landing for the US economy. India’s manufacturing activity remained robust, although marginally it moderated for the second consecutive month in July. The market direction in the upcoming days will be influenced by key data points, including auto sales figures, US PMI, and US job data,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
“Bank Nifty is currently engaged in a persistent battle between the bulls and bears, resulting in a consolidation phase. A notable resistance level can be observed at 45800, and a decisive break above this resistance would potentially pave the way for further upside movements in the index. Conversely, a significant support level is visible at 45300. If the index breaks below this support level, it could signify the bears gaining full control, leading to potential downside movements towards 45000-44700 levels,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.
“Bank Nifty managed to hold on to the 20-day moving average (45392) and witnessed a bounce from that support. The Bollinger bands are contracting which indicates contraction of range and also range-bound price action over the next few trading sessions. Divergent signals from the daily and hourly momentum indicators further support our sideways outlook for Bank Nifty. Overall, we expect the bank Nifty to consolidate between 46500-45000,” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“A study of the hourly Bollinger bands suggests contraction of range and further points towards range-bound price action. The daily and hourly momentum indicators provide divergent signals which also suggest the absence of trending moves. Considering all the above parameters, we shall continue to maintain that Nifty is likely to remain range bound between 19500 – 20000. Crucial support levels to keep handy are 19630 – 19600 and on the upside, 19800 – 19860 is the immediate hurdle zone,” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“From a technical point of view, a sense of tentativeness could be seen as both bulls and bears remain hesitant to make a conclusive move. As far as levels are concerned, the support for Nifty lies around 19650-19600, followed by the sacrosanct support zone of 19500. On the higher end, 19800-20000 still looks like a daunting task for the bulls in the near period,” said Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One Ltd.
“Nifty traded in a narrow range of 19700-19800, maintaining its overall bullish sentiment. It stayed above the critical near-term moving average (21EMA), reinforcing the positive outlook. A hidden positive divergence on the daily chart indicates a potential bullish reversal in price momentum. Short-term prospects suggest a sideways to positive trend if the index stays above 18550. A decisive move above 19800 could drive the index towards the 20000 mark,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were trading in the red on Wednesday. China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component were down by 0.28% and 0.2% respectively. Japan’s Nikkei 225 tanked 1.12%. South Korea’s Kospi dclinedd 0.38% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.54%. The Taiwan Weighted index recorded a loss of 0.16%.