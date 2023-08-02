Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The GIFT Nifty traded lower during Wednesday’s early trading session, down by 0.20% at 19,763.5, indicating a negative opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in the red after a volatile day of trade on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 gave up 20 points to close at 19,733.55. On the other hand, Sensex slipped 0.1% to end at 66,459.31.

“The domestic indices traded with a negative bias below the flattish trend, impacted by global peers. Despite this, mid- and small-cap stocks continued to outperform the benchmark index. IT stocks rallied on hopes of a soft landing for the US economy. India’s manufacturing activity remained robust, although marginally it moderated for the second consecutive month in July. The market direction in the upcoming days will be influenced by key data points, including auto sales figures, US PMI, and US job data,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates on 2 August