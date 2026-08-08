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LKP Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

LKP SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of LKP Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.50 Closed
-1.37₹ -0.23
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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LKP Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.50₹16.91
₹16.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.15₹23.00
₹16.50
Open Price
₹16.91
Prev. Close
₹16.73
Volume
5,381

Source: Dion Global

LKP Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
LKP Securities		4.30-9.44-21.627.84-10.8612.302.76
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, LKP Securities has declined 10.86% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, LKP Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

LKP Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

LKP Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.7816.11
1015.8416.08
2016.4816.29
5017.0416.78
10016.8916.89
20016.6417.23

Source: Dion Global

LKP Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, LKP Securities saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.08%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 3.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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LKP Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTLKP Securities - Unaudited Financial Result For The First Quarter Ended June 30,2026
Aug 06, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTLKP Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended
Aug 03, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTLKP Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 29, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTLKP Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Fi
Jul 15, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTLKP Securities - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About LKP Securities

LKP Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC080039 and registration number is 080039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pratik M Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S S Gulati
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sajid Mohamed
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vineet Suchanti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Saseekala Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dara J Kalyaniwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on LKP Securities Share Price

What is the share price of LKP Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LKP Securities is ₹16.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is LKP Securities?

The LKP Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of LKP Securities?

The market cap of LKP Securities is ₹135.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of LKP Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of LKP Securities are ₹16.91 and ₹16.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LKP Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LKP Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LKP Securities is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of LKP Securities is ₹11.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the LKP Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The LKP Securities has shown returns of -1.37% over the past day, -9.44% for the past month, -21.62% over 3 months, -10.86% over 1 year, 12.3% across 3 years, and 2.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of LKP Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LKP Securities are 18.45 and 1.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

LKP Securities News

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