Here's the live share price of LKP Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|LKP Securities
|4.30
|-9.44
|-21.62
|7.84
|-10.86
|12.30
|2.76
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, LKP Securities has declined 10.86% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, LKP Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.78
|16.11
|10
|15.84
|16.08
|20
|16.48
|16.29
|50
|17.04
|16.78
|100
|16.89
|16.89
|200
|16.64
|17.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, LKP Securities saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.08%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 3.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|LKP Securities - Unaudited Financial Result For The First Quarter Ended June 30,2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|LKP Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|LKP Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|LKP Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Fi
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|LKP Securities - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
LKP Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC080039 and registration number is 080039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LKP Securities is ₹16.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The LKP Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of LKP Securities is ₹135.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of LKP Securities are ₹16.91 and ₹16.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LKP Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LKP Securities is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of LKP Securities is ₹11.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The LKP Securities has shown returns of -1.37% over the past day, -9.44% for the past month, -21.62% over 3 months, -10.86% over 1 year, 12.3% across 3 years, and 2.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LKP Securities are 18.45 and 1.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.21 per annum.
Source: Dion Global