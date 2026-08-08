What is the share price of LKP Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LKP Securities is ₹16.50 as on .

What kind of stock is LKP Securities? The LKP Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of LKP Securities? The market cap of LKP Securities is ₹135.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of LKP Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of LKP Securities are ₹16.91 and ₹16.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LKP Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LKP Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LKP Securities is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of LKP Securities is ₹11.15 as on .

How has the LKP Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The LKP Securities has shown returns of -1.37% over the past day, -9.44% for the past month, -21.62% over 3 months, -10.86% over 1 year, 12.3% across 3 years, and 2.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of LKP Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LKP Securities are 18.45 and 1.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global