LKP Securities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LKP SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.40 Closed
-0.56-0.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

LKP Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.25₹12.85
₹12.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.00₹16.63
₹12.40
Open Price
₹12.50
Prev. Close
₹12.47
Volume
57,863

LKP Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.75
  • R213.1
  • R313.35
  • Pivot
    12.5
  • S112.15
  • S211.9
  • S311.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.5312.45
  • 1013.2912.44
  • 2013.3112.34
  • 5013.6612.08
  • 10013.6812.12
  • 20014.8312.51

LKP Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.315.175.71-3.13-5.20148.00-17.06
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

LKP Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

LKP Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About LKP Securities Ltd.

LKP Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC080039 and registration number is 080039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pratik M Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S S Gulati
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahendra V Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sajid Mohamed
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anjali Suresh
    Independent Director

FAQs on LKP Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of LKP Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of LKP Securities Ltd. is ₹98.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of LKP Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of LKP Securities Ltd. is 27.37 and PB ratio of LKP Securities Ltd. is 1.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of LKP Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LKP Securities Ltd. is ₹12.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LKP Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LKP Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LKP Securities Ltd. is ₹16.63 and 52-week low of LKP Securities Ltd. is ₹10.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

