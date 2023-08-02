scorecardresearch
PVR Inox stock jumps 3% today after revenue grows 32% on-year; should you buy, sell or hold PVR Inox shares?

PVR Inox stock jumped today. Prabhudas Lilladher and Emkay have maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and have raised their target prices.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
PVR Inox share price outlook
PVR Inox stock has risen over 16% in the last one month and has fallen nearly 27% in the past one year. (Photo: Pixabay)

PVR Inox share price jumped 3% to Rs 1,614.10 today even after the company swung into a net loss in Q1FY24, as its revenue from operations jumped 32% on-year to Rs 1,304.90 crore. Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher and Emkay have maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and have raised their target prices. PVR Inox shares have risen over 16% in the last one month and have fallen nearly 27% in the past one year.

PVR Inox reported a fiscal first-quarter net loss of Rs 82 crore against Rs 53.2 crore net profit in the same quarter a year ago, as expenses rose. The company reported a 56% rise in expenses at Rs 1,437.70 crore against Rs 917 crore in the year-ago period.

Should you buy, sell or hold PVR Inox stock?

Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy – Target Price: Rs 1797

“After the recent success of “Barbenheimer” and MI-7, Bollywood has an interesting pipeline with movies like Oh My God-2, Gadar-2, Jawan and Dream Girl-2 lined up for release in the next 2 months. Even the regional pipeline is healthy with movies like Jailor, Bhola Shankar and Salaar gearing up for release in 2QFY24. We expect footfalls of 154mn/166mn with pre-IND AS EBITDA margin of 16.2%/17.8% for FY24E/FY25E respectively. Retain ‘BUY’ on the stock with a TP of Rs1,797 (earlier Rs 1,704) after assigning EV/EBITDA of 14.5x as we roll forward to FY25E.”         

Emkay: Buy – Target Price: Rs 1820

“While recent performance of Bollywood movies has shown some initial signs of recovery, we believe consistency remains key for PVR Inox’s fortunes. Q2 is off to a solid start, led by Hollywood movies and a strong movie pipeline, even as audience acceptance remains key. We broadly maintain our estimates and BUY rating on PVR Inox with a revised target price of Rs 1,820 (rolled forward to Sep-25E, 11.5x pre-IND AS EBITDA).”

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 12:50 IST

