Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity indices may open on a flat note on weekly F&O expiry amid muted sentiment in the global markets. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 3 pts or 0.02% higher at 17,803.00 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed with China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 0.04%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.58% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.06% and South Korea’s KOSPI dipped 0.14%. The US market also ended the overnight session on a mixed note with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.18%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq rising 0.40% and S&P 500 climbing 0.15%. On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 42.95 pts or 0.24% to 17,754.40 and BSE Sensex climbed 123.63 pts or 0.21% to 60,348.09. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 226.70 pts or 0.55 to 41,577.10, Nifty Auto climbed 0.84%, Nifty IT fell 0.38%, Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.69%, Nifty Realty dipped 0.68%.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates