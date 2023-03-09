Markets Wrap – Thu, 9 Mar ‘23: Nifty, Sensex plunge, rupee rises; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude updates

Indian benchmark equity indices concluded Thursday’s volatile session deeply in the red. The BSE Sensex closed below 59,850 and the NSE Nifty 50 settled below 17600. Bank Nifty concluded below 41300. The top gainers of the Nifty 50 were Tata Steel (up 1.60%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.02%), Apollo Hospital (up 0.82%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.78%) and Cipla (up 0.60%) while Adani Enterprises (down 4.82%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.47%), SBI Life (down 2.81%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.37%) and Adani Ports (down 2.24%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 164.80 pts or 0.93% to 17,589.60 and BSE Sensex tanked 541.81 pts or 0.90% to 59,806.28. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 320.35 pts or 0.77% to 41,256.75, Nifty Auto fell 1.83%, Nifty IT fell 1.01%, Nifty PSU Bank fell 1.13%, Nifty Realty dipped 1.17%.

Asian Markets

Asian markets concluded Thursday’s session mostly in red. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanked 0.63%, South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 0.53% and China’s Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.22% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.63%.

US Markets

The US market also ended the overnight session on a mixed note with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.18%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq rising 0.40% and S&P 500 climbing 0.15%.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.10% to 8197 against the US dollar at 2:55 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures for April delivery were up 36 points or 0.07% at Rs 54,947.00 at 3:00 PM (IST) while Silver futures on the multi-commodity exchange for May delivery were trading at Rs 61,816.00 down 1 point.

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for April delivery were down 0.51% at $76.27 while Brent Crude futures for April delivery were trading 0.33% lower at $82.39 at 3:00 PM (IST).