09:09 (IST) 21 Jun 2023

Nifty may touch all-time high of 18888 if it holds above 18660

“Nifty’s low of 18660 shall be the crucial support to watch out for and until it holds on we can expect the Nifty to touch an all-time high of 18888 over the next few trading sessions. The daily and the hourly momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a buy signal. Thus, both price and momentum indicators are suggesting that the positive momentum is likely to continue. Crucial support levels to keep handy are 18660–18610 and 18880–18900 is the crucial resistance level,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

