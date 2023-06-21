Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices opened on a positive note on Wednesday despite weak globe cues. The NSE Nifty gained 11.35 points or 0.06% to 18,828.05 and BSE Sensex rose 68.09 points or 0.11% to 63,395.79. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty was trading at 43,762.55, Nifty Auto rose 0.37%, Nifty Media surged 1.63% while Nifty Pharma fell 0.34% and Nifty Metal dipped 0.24%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Power Grid, HDFC Life, Wipro, UltraTech Cement and Tech Mahindra while the losers were JSW Steel, Hindalco, Divis Lab, Cipla and Sun Pharma.
Aptus Value Housing Finance India, ALLSEC, SUBROS, LIC MF – LIC MF G-sec LT ETF – GO, The Orissa Minerals Development Company, TCPL Packaging, Aether Industries, Xchanging Solutions, Intense Technologies, Poonawalla Fincorp, Piramal Enterprises, Shriram Finance, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Blue Dart Express, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics, BEML, Muthoot Capital Services, AYM Syntex, SBI Mutual Fund – SBI-ETF 10 YEAR GILT, Ambika Cotton Mills, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, India Motor Parts and Accessories, Happiest Minds Technologies, Axiscades were the volume gainers.
Bkm Industries, Paras Petrofils, Reliance Communications, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network, Siti Networks, Tirupati Forge, Viji Finance, M K Proteins and TECIL Chemicals and Hydro Power were 12 stocks that hit 52-week lows.
ABB India, Aditya Birla Capital, Aether Industries, APL Apollo Tubes, Apollo Micro Systems, Apollo Tyres, Artemis Medicare Services, Astra Microwave Products, Atal Realtech, Aurionpro Solutions, Avalon Technologies, Axiscades Technologies, Balkrishna Industries, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Dynamics, Blue Star, Britannia Industries, CARE Ratings, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, CMS Info Systems, Coforge, CSL Finance, Cummins India, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Dev Information Technology, Dynamatic Technologies, Electrosteel Castings, Engineers India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Exide Industries, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, Gujarat Industries Power Company, Global Vectra Helicorp, Godawari Power And Ispat, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Gulshan Polyols, HBL Power Systems, HCL Technologies, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HPL Electric & Power, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Igarashi Motors India, Inox Wind, Ircon International, Iris Clothings, Isgec Heavy Engineering, Jay Bharat Maruti, JITF Infralogistics, JK Cement, Jindal Stainless, Keerti Knowledge and Skills, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Kirloskar Industries, KPR Mill, L&T Finance Holdings, La Opala RG, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, Linde India, Lupin, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mankind Pharma, Marksans Pharma, Max India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Metro Brands, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Mindteck (India), MMP Industries, MRF, Mstc, Mtar Technologies, Muthoot Capital Services, Muthoot Finance, Nahar Industrial Enterprises, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Nilkamal, NTPC, Oil Country Tubular, Orbit Exports, Peninsula Land, Power Finance Corporation, PTC India Financial Services, PNB Housing Finance, Poly Medicure, Poonawalla Fincorp, Power Grid Corporation of India, Power Mech Projects, PSP Projects, PTC India, PTC Industries, Rane Holdings, Rategain Travel Technologies, REC, Rico Auto Industries, Ramkrishna Forgings, Rolex Rings, Route Mobile, S&S Power Switchgears, Salzer Electronics, Sandhar Technologies, Satin Creditcare Network, Sat Industries, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Servotech Power Systems, Shalby, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Shriram Finance, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Sigma Solve, SJS Enterprises, Styrenix Performance Materials, Subros, Sundaram Finance, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Talbros Automotive Components, TARC, Tata Coffee, Tata Consumer Product, Tata Motors, Tega Industries, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Thomas Scott (India), Technocraft Industries (India), Tube Investments of India, TIPS Industries, TPL Plastech, Transformers And Rectifiers (India), Ujjivan Financial Services, Vascon Engineers, Virinchi, Welspun Enterprises, Windlas Biotech, Zota Health Care and Zydus Lifesciences were among 146 stocks to hit 52-week highs.
Power Grid, HDFC Life, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Adani Ports, HeroMotoCorp, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro and TCS were the top gainers while JSW Steel, Hindalco, ITC, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India, Adani Enterprises, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Finance, Apollo Hospital and HCL Tech were the losers.
Shriram Finance, HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, ZEEL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Adani Ports and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) were the most active stocks on NSE.
In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 98.90 points 0.23% to 43,865.40, Nifty Media jumped 0.83%, Nifty Pharma was up 0.44% and Nifty PSU Bank surged 0.77% while Nifty FMCG fell 0.30%, Nifty Metal tanked 0.86% and Nifty Realty tumbled 0.45%.
All the broader market indices were trading in green – Nifty 500 was up 0.31%, Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.93%, Nifty Midsmallcap 400 rose 0.72% and Nifty Large Midcap 250 surged 0.55%.
The NSE Nifty 50 rose 38.75 points or 0.21% to 18,855.45 and BSE Sensex gained 165.49 points or 0.26% to 63,493.19.
Bank Nifty jumped 103.20 points or 0.24% to 43,869.70. The top gainers were PNB, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India (SBIN) and Federal Bank while AU Bank, Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank were the losers.
BSE Sensex finally hit a fresh all-time high today, after multiple attempts. Though the pace of the rally has slowed down over the last few weeks, analysts believe that the underlying momentum of the market is still strong. The market sentiment, according to analysts, has been supported by continuous FII inflow, a rise in capital expenditure, robust economic growth despite global headwinds, a pause in rate hikes and a strong earnings outlook. Both the 30-share BSE benchmark and NSE Nifty 50 have jumped 4% year-to-date. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 is just 12 points away from its all-time high of 18,887.60.
Drone manufacturer ideaForge has set a price band of Rs 638-672 for its upcoming IPO next week. The ideaForge IPO will open for subscription on Monday, 26 June and close on Thursday 29 June. The shares will list on NSE and BSE on Friday, 7July, according to reports. The company aims to raise Rs 567 crore from the initial public offer that consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 48.69 lakh equity shares worth Rs 327 crore by promoters and investors.
“BSE Sensex touched a new high today on the back of sustained increase in capital expenditure by the GOI coupled with rising manufacturing PMI. Despite increase in interest rates we are witnessing rising credit demand and India Inc today can boast of much better Balance Sheets than ever before. The return of FIIs to our markets since April has boosted sentiments even as Domestic Investors continue to repose confidence in Indian Equities,” said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.
BSE Sensex hit a fresh all time high today. BSE Sensex surpassed the 63,588 mark. The top gainers on BSE Sensex were Power Grid, L&T, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro and Reliance Industries while the losers were Tata Motors, Axis Bank Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Sun Pharma.
TruCap Finance Ltd, a non-banking finance company (NBFC) has listed its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday. Today the company’s shares were trading 4.6% higher at Rs 60.2.
NSE Nifty 50 is just 22 points away from its all time high of 18,887.60 . The NSE index rose 48.95 points or 0.26% to 18,865.65 in the early trade.
IIFL Securities share price gained 3.67% to Rs 61.94 after IIFL Securities filed a response with the exchanges, stating, “The Company has always met all its obligations towards Exchanges and clients on time. The Company has always followed a Compliance First approach and carried out business in full compliance in letter and spirit with extant laws and regulations.”
Shriram Finance share price jumped 11.94% to Rs 1745.6 after reports suggested that Piramal Enterprises plans to sell an 8.34% stake in Shriram Finance through a block deal on June 21. The floor price is set at Rs 1,483 per share, which is a 5% discount from the current market price of Rs 1,559.45.
Cyient share price jumped 1.15% to Rs 1512.15. Cyient’s subsidiary, Cyient DLM’s initial public offering of equity shares will open for subscription on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, and close on Friday, June 30, 2023. The price band for the issue will be advertised at least two working days prior to the Issue opening date.
Bank Nifty rose 77.50 points or 0.18% to 43,844. The top gainers on the index were IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, PNB and AU Bank while the losers were Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank and SBIN.
The NSE Nifty rose 11.35 points or 0.06% to 18,828.05 and BSE Sensex gained 68.09 points or 0.11% to 63,395.79.
Domestic indices ended the pre-opening session in green. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 32.70 points or 0.17% to 18,849.40 and BSE Sensex jumped 139.76 points or 0.22% to 63,467.46.
“If Bank Nifty closes above the range of 44200-44300, it will start moving towards 45000 in the coming weeks. The resistance is at around 43900, 44000 and the support is at around 43600, 43700. Till the time Bank Nifty breaks this range it is expected to remain sideways. Technical indicator RSI is at around 51 as is showing strength by sustaining above 50 levels,” said Mitesh Karwa, Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio.
“Bank Nifty is anticipated to find support around the 43400-43500 levels, while resistance is likely to be encountered around the 44,050 level. Overall, Tuesday witnessed positive market trends, with Nifty and Bank Nifty experiencing short covering and achieving notable gains,” said Ameya Ranadive CMT CFTe, Equity Research analyst at Choice Broking.
“Bank Nifty saw the bulls hold a support level of 43400. Currently, the index is trading within a broad range between 43400 and 44000. A breakout on either side of this range is likely to result in trending moves. As long as the support level of 43400 is held, a buy-on-dip approach is suggested. Once the index surpasses the level of 44000 it will witness a sharp short covering on the upside towards 45000 levels,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.
“Bank Nifty held on to the support level of the lower boundary of 43400 and has witnessed a buying interest. On the upside, the 20-day moving average (43967) is the immediate hurdle and once that is crossed we can expect a further upside till 44500 in the short term. The daily momentum indicator still has a negative crossover and hence we can expect rangebound action going ahead. The range of consolidation is likely to be 43400–44500,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“The volume profile suggests that the Nifty possesses robust support within the 18,650-18,600 zone. Examining the Open Interest (OI) data, the call side reveals the highest OI at a 19,000 strike price, followed by an 18,900 strike price. On the put side, the highest OI is observed at the 18,700 strike price. These levels are crucial in determining potential resistance and support areas for future market movements,” said Ameya Ranadive CMT CFTe, Equity Research analyst at Choice Broking.
“Nifty took support near 18650 and bounced back sharply. On intraday charts, the index has formed a double bottom formation which is indicating the continuation of an uptrend formation in the near future. For the day traders, 18750 would be the trend decider level. Above the same, the index could rally till 18900-18925. Below 18750, the selling pressure is likely to accelerate and the index could retest the level of 18650-18620,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
“Nifty’s low of 18660 shall be the crucial support to watch out for and until it holds on we can expect the Nifty to touch an all-time high of 18888 over the next few trading sessions. The daily and the hourly momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a buy signal. Thus, both price and momentum indicators are suggesting that the positive momentum is likely to continue. Crucial support levels to keep handy are 18660–18610 and 18880–18900 is the crucial resistance level,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“After wobbling in the morning session, bulls regrouped at lower levels as the benchmark indices raced higher to end the session in green. Markets were in total control despite the cautious mood at Dalal Street, with IT and metal stocks ending as star performers. While Nifty has support at 18751 and 18553 levels, it could face resistance at the 18888-19150 zone. All eyes will be at Nifty’s all-time high at the 18888 mark and above the same, bulls will aim for the psychological 19000 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
“Nifty trend appears positive as it closed above the 18800 level. The momentum indicator, Relative Strength Index (RSI), indicates a bullish crossover, suggesting increasing buying pressure. Looking ahead, resistance levels are expected around 18850-18900 on the higher end, indicating potential price barriers. On the lower end, support is placed at 18700, indicating a level where the stock may find buying interest,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical at LKP Securities.
“Nifty may touch new highs in the upcoming morning session, and then potentially head towards the psychological level of 19000. Traders are hence advised to remain upbeat and continue the recent strategy of buying during intra-day dips. In terms of support levels, 18550 – 18600 are crucial levels, with Tuesday’s low around 18660 also serving as a pivotal point,” said Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One Ltd.
Choppiness continues as markets are bouncing back on alternate days. The more we sustain above 18800, the more chances of hitting a new all-time high. First support at 18780 and 18710 while resistance at 18881 and then 19000, according to Rahul Sharma, JM Financial.
The National Stock Exchange has Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Hindustan Copper, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), L&T Finance Holdings, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp and India Cements securities on its F&O ban list for 21 June. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,942.62 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,972.51 crore on June 20, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Oil prices weakened on Wednesday, extending falls to a third straight day, as the dollar strengthened on a US housing market recovery while fears persisted that monetary stimulus may not be enough to revive growth in China. Brent futures fell 21 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $75.69 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $71.06 at 0043 GMT.
The SGX Nifty recorded a loss of 0.05% during Wednesday’s early trading session, with a value of 18,872 indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex recovered all the intraday losses and ended Tuesday’s session broadly in green. The NSE Nifty 50 surged 61.25 points to 18,816.70 and BSE Sensex rose 0.25% to 63,327.70.
The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.72%, S&P 500 dropped 0.47% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 0.16%.
Asian markets were trading mostly in red – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanked 1.62%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 0.57%, South Korea’s KOSPI sank 0.45%, Asia Dow dipped 0.37% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.28%.
The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchanges (SGX) were trading 18 points or 0.10% lower at 18,863 in the early morning trade.