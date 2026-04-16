“If you see the light at the and of the tunnel, it’s too late to buy.” – Mark Mobius

Mark Mobius, one of the world’s best-known pioneers of emerging market investing and an India Bull is no more. He passed away on April 15 at the age of 89. What stays on, perhaps, is his investment legacy. Mobius was known for his willingness to unlock new, ‌sometimes even hazardous jurisdictions and the challenge that lies therewith.

Within the emerging market basket, Mobius had a definitive positive stance on ‘India’. His predictions on India did not just grab headlines but also continued to influence investor decisions for years to come.

Mobius’ India Journey – Celebrating the diversity

The veteran investor, who worked at a talent agency, as a ⁠teacher, ​and as a marketer of Snoopy products in Asia, started managing funds when he joined Franklin Templeton in 1987. From managing $100 million in a few markets, he went to managing over $50 billion spanning more than 70 nations. His unique investment style is well borne out in his “Then vs. Now” series, where he explored how emerging markets have evolved over the past 16 years, starting with India.

On January 2025, Mobius penned down the India transformation story as he saw it unfold. He wrote, “If there’s one thing emerging markets teach us, it’s that patience often reveals the biggest rewards. India’s evolution has been fascinating to witness, and I’m thankful to have been part of the journey since the early days.”

Comparing India in 2025 and how the country has evolved, he noted down that “India is a good example of somewhere in which the private sector is moving ahead in spite of government bureaucracy and poor infrastructure. Riding on the potholed roads and running the gamut of government approvals can make businessmen lose faith in the world’s largest democracy in favour of the more effective Chinese benevolent dictatorship?. But there are obvious strengths to the Indian diversity.”

Mobius’ iconic India predictions

Here is a quick recap of the some of Mobius’ most iconic statements and predictions on India

India on a ‘50-year’ rally

His one India call that stands out as the most commonly quoted is when he said “India is on a 50-year rally.” This was said during an interview on Bloomberg Television in November 2021.

Mobius on India Vs China

Often referred to as the ‘Indiana Jones of emerging markets,’ Mobius had compared India and China in the same 2021 Bloomberg interview and stated “India is maybe where China used to be 10 years ago.” He continued to remain upbeat on India

Mobius’ Sensex projections

He further reiterated his bullish India stance while speaking to Forbes in November 2023. Mobius had shared how he had increased his exposure to Indian equities. His prediction for Sensex was at “100,000 within five years.” According to the Forbes interview, he had stated that “If you look at the Indian situation from a global perspective, India is in a pretty good spot. I think India is going to be in good position.”

Across the span of Mobius’ over 3-decade-long fund management career, his views on emerging markets, especially India remained rather steady. As he mentioned in his post dated October 31, 2024 on social media platform X, “India is indeed one of my favourite countries. If you haven’t been to India, you’re really missing out.”