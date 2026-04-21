PNB Housing Finance shares rallied 9% to a high of Rs 988.15 on the National Stock Exchange after the company reported its quarterly results for the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year.

The housing sector lender reported a net profit growth of 19% in the fourth quarter to Rs 656 crore compared with Rs 500 crore in the same quarter a year ago, backed by improvement in operating leverage. PNB Housing’s net profit for the whole of FY26 stood at Rs 2,291 crore over Rs 1,936 crore in the previous fiscal, rising 18% YoY.

However, its net interest margin for the quarter dipped 3.69% as against 3.75% in the same quarter a year back, while the gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 0.93% from 1.08% a year back.

The company’s assets under management (AUM) expanded 13% YoY to Rs 90,921 crore. Its retail loan asset grew 16% to Rs 86,946 crore while the company resumed corporate lending after a gap of around four years.

Apart from financial results, the board of the company proposed a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share having a face value of Rs 10 a piece for the fiscal year ending March 31.

PNB Housing Finance share price performance

In the last five trading sessions, the share price of PNB Housing Finance moved up 4.5%. The stock price has surged 21% in the last one month and 3.5% in the past six months. However, the stock has erased 10% of investors’ wealth over the previous 12 months.

PNB Housing Finance Q3FY26

The company reported a net profit of Rs 521 crore for Q3 of FY26, up 10.6% YoY from Rs 471 crore in the same period last year. Its net interest income (NII) came in at Rs 757 crore in the third quarter of FY26, an increase of 12.8% from Rs 671 crore reported in Q3FY25.

PNB Housing Finance’s retail loan assets surged 16% YoY to Rs 81,931 crore as of Q3, accounting for 99.7% of the total loan assets. Disbursements during the quarter grew 15.6% YoY and 3.7% sequentially to Rs 6,217 crore.