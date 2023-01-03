Markets Wrap – Tue, 3 Jan ‘23: Stocks rise, rupee depreciates; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices ended Tuesday’s session in the green territory. The Sensex closed below 61,300 while the Nifty settled above 18,200. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Axis Bank (up 2.18%), Titan (up 1.87%), TCS (up 1.54%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.38%) and Sun Pharma (up 1.34%) while Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.83%), Reliance (down 0.70%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.69%), Tata Steel (down 0.67%) and Asian Paint (down 0.59%) were the top laggards.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex rose 126.41 points or 0.21%, settling at 61,294.20 and the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 35.10 points or 0.19% to 18,232.55. In the sectoral indices, Nifty IT rose 0.76% and Nifty Bank climbed 0.58%.

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai SE composite index ended in the green, rising 27.25 points or 0.88% at 3,116.51 on Tuesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed by 363.88 points or 1.84% to 20,145.29. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index rose 80.48 points or 0.75% to 10,796.85. South Korea’s KOSPI fell 6.99 points or 0.31% to 2,218.68.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,614.10, up 162.36 points or 2.18% at 3:18 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was up 19.72 points or 1.98% at 1,271.74. France’s CAC was trading 91.10 points or 1.38% higher at 6,685.67. Germany’s DAX was up 197.61 points or 1.41% at 14,268.39.

US Markets

US markets remained closed on Monday. While on Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 73.55 points or 0.22% to 33,147.25 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 11.61 points or 0.11% to 10,466.48 and the S&P 500 dipped 9.78 points or 0.25% to end at 3,839.50.

Rupee movement

Also Read Warren Buffett’s 5 mistakes that can teach you valuable investing lessons

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.16% to 82.87 against the US dollar at 3:20 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 55600.00 up 422 points or 0.76% while Silver futures for March delivery were up 1173 points or 1.69% at 70744.00 at 3:30 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for January delivery were up 0.42% at $80.62 while Brent Crude futures for February delivery were trading 0.34% higher at $86.20 at 3:30 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:30 PM (IST) was trading at $16,756.26, up by 0.20% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $322,575,619,134. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,218.15, up by 0.09% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $149,046,768,082.