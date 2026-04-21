JP Morgan has initiated coverage on Physicswallah with an ‘Overweight’ rating and set a target price of Rs 125, implying an upside of about 20%. The brokerage’s note dated April 20 builds its case around the company’s low-cost online test preparation model, a fast-growing digital education market and improving margins driven by scale.

It expects revenue to rise to Rs 6,364.1 crore by FY28 from Rs 2,886.6 crore in FY25, while margins improve as the offline business moves towards breakeven. The firm values the company using a sum-of-parts approach and sees the online segment as the main driver of earnings and cash flow, with offline centres and schools adding incremental optional value.

JP Morgan on PhysicsWallah: A low-cost model builds scale

JP Morgan’s initiation note places Physicswallah Ltd. among the few education platforms that have managed to grow rapidly while keeping pricing accessible across income groups. The brokerage says the company has built a large user base through affordable courses for competitive exams such as engineering and medical entrances, and this pricing approach continues to support enrolments.

The report states that the company operates across online, offline and hybrid formats, allowing it to reach students across geographies and income levels. Online remains the core business, supported by a growing content library, structured courses and a large faculty network.

“Physicswallah is one of India’s leading EdTech players that has disrupted online test prep with a low cost model for content delivery,” JP Morgan says in its report.

The brokerage notes that the company’s model benefits from scale economics, where a single instructor can cater to a large number of students, keeping costs under control. This, combined with a wide range of course offerings, helps the platform expand its reach without a proportionate increase in expenses.

JP Morgan on PhysicsWallah: Online business anchors growth and margins

The brokerage expects the online segment to remain the primary earnings driver over the next few years. It projects growth of about 30% between FY26 and FY28 for the online business, supported by higher enrolments and increasing uptake of premium courses.

Margins are also expected to improve as scale kicks in. JP Morgan estimates online margins rising to 33% by FY27 from around 30%, driven by operating leverage and better monetisation.

“We primarily like PWL’s online business, which we expect to grow at 30% over FY26-28 with margins rising from 30% to 33%,” the report adds.

The firm adds that the online segment provides strong cash flow visibility and remains central to its valuation framework. The broader online education market in India is also expanding rapidly, which supports long term demand.

JP Morgan on PhysicsWallah: Offline centres add incremental upside

While online remains dominant, JP Morgan sees value in the company’s offline expansion, though it takes a measured view on its contribution. The brokerage expects offline centres to reach breakeven around FY27 as utilisation improves.

The report points out that the pace of new centre additions is likely to slow, allowing existing centres to scale up and improve profitability. This should support overall margin expansion over the medium term.

“Offline centre utilisation increase should drive breakeven over FY27. This business can provide optionality if scale up is better than expected,” JP Morgan adds.

The company has expanded its physical presence through Vidyapeeth centres and hybrid Pathshala formats, targeting regions where online traction is already strong. This approach helps convert digital users into offline enrolments.

JP Morgan on PhysicsWallah: Market opportunity remains large

JP Morgan’s note highlights the size of the addressable market as a key factor behind its positive stance. The brokerage cites industry estimates that place the Indian test preparation market on a steady growth path through the end of the decade.

It expects the online segment to grow faster than the overall market, supported by increasing internet penetration and demand for affordable education solutions.

“Online test prep is expected to show a 29% CAGR over FY25-30 reaching $6-6.5 billion,” the report notes.

The brokerage also points out that penetration of online education remains low, leaving room for further expansion. As more students shift to digital platforms, companies with established brands and scalable models stand to benefit.

JP Morgan on PhysicsWallah: Valuation backed by earnings visibility

JP Morgan values PhysicsWallah using a sum of parts method, assigning a higher multiple to the online business compared to offline operations. The brokerage applies a multiple of 30 times enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the online segment and 10 times for the offline segment.

This leads to a target price of Rs 125 per share, which indicates a potential gain of about 20% from current levels.

“We value PWL as an SOTP with core attraction in its online or hybrid test prep business,” the brokerage says.

The firm notes that despite strong growth prospects, the stock trades at a discount to some internet peers, which it sees as an opportunity given the expected earnings trajectory.

JP Morgan on PhysicsWallah: Risks remain on execution and regulation

The report outlines several risks that could affect the company’s growth path. These include the possibility of slower online expansion, higher than expected spending on offline centres and regulatory changes in the education sector.

Student retention and faculty availability are also seen as important variables, given their direct impact on enrolments and course quality.

“Key risks include student or faculty churn, adverse regulation, slowing online growth and any deeper expansion into K-12 schools,” the report says.

The brokerage also cautions that expansion into the school segment could require significant capital and management attention, which may weigh on returns if not executed carefully.

Conclusion

JP Morgan initiated coverage on PhysicsWallah on the back of a scalable online model, steady enrollment growth and improving profitability as the business matures. The brokerage sees the company’s pricing strategy and wide course offering as key strengths that support long term growth.

Disclaimer: Investment decisions involve significant risk. The target price and ‘Overweight’ rating mentioned represent the independent analysis of J.P. Morgan and should not be construed as a direct offer or solicitation by this publication. Given the specific financial projections and valuation claims, readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any commitments. Equity investments are subject to market volatility and corporate performance; past performance or projected growth rates do not guarantee future returns.

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