Jet Airways, Mankind Pharma, IPCA Labs among 32 NSE stocks to hit 52-week lows; 68 touch 52-week highs

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex pared some gains and were trading marginally in green in the mid-day session today. The Nifty 50 rose 49.85 points or 0.27% to 18,253.25 and BSE Sensex was up 55.47 points or 0.09% to 61,785.15. In broader markets, Nifty Next 50 rose 0.54%, Nifty Midcap 100 was up 0.32%, Nifty Smallcap 50 climbed 0.41% and Nifty Total Market was up 0.33%. The volatility index, India VIX jumped 2.47% to 12.61. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 230 points or 0.52% to 43,739.1, Nifty FMCG was up 0.32%, Nifty Pharma was up 0.76%, Nifty IT jumped 1.61% and Nifty Metal surged 2.57%. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Siemens, ICICI Bank, SBIN, Gland Pharma, Infosys and Zomato were the most active stocks on NSE.

NSE Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports, Divis Lab, Apollo Hospital, Tech Mahindra, Wipro Infosys and TCS were the top gainers while Nestle India, Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors were the top losers.

Volume Gainers

D P Wires, Seya Industries, Nilkamal, Niraj Cement Structurals, Thangamayil Jewellery, Raj Rayon Industries, Balaji Amines, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd., Archies, Gland Pharma, Fineotex Chemical, Ucal Fuel Systems, Share India Securities, Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Bank ETF, Muthoot Finance, NLC India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Siemens, Elgi Equipments, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Consolidated Finvest & Holdings and VRL Logistics were the volume gainers on the NSE.

Price Band Hitters

Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green, NDTV, Indo Thai Securities, Apollo Micro Systems, AKI India, Indo Tech Transformers and Arrow Greentech were among 63 stocks that hit the upper price band. On the flip side, Jet Airways, PPAP Automotive, Avro India, W S Industries, Lorenzini Apparels and Soma Textiles & Industries were among the 68 stocks that hit the lower price band.

Stocks at 52-week Highs and Lows

Andhra Cements, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India), Abans Holdings, Aptech, Arrow Greentech, Arvind, AU Small Finance Bank, Aurionpro Solutions, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bcl Industries, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Birla Cable, Carborundum Universal, CARE Ratings, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Chembond Chemicals, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Cords Cable Industries, Cyient, DLF, Dynamatic Technologies, Finolex Industries, Foseco India, Fusion Micro Finance, GI Engineering Solutions, Goodyear India, Hilton Metal Forging, ION Exchange (India), IZMO, Jai Balaji Industries, Kaynes Technology India, Keerti Knowledge and Skills, Kingfa Science & Technology (India), Kokuyo Camlin, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Marine Electricals (India), Marshall Machines, Max Healthcare Institute, Menon Bearings, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Nilkamal, Poonawalla Fincorp, Precision Wires India, Pressman Advertising, The Ramco Cements, Refex Industries, Ramkrishna Forgings, Rane (Madras), Som Distilleries & Breweries, Servotech Power Systems, Share India Securities, Shree Digvijay Cement Co, Shreyans Industries, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Syrma SGS Technology, Tega Industries, Usha Martin and Wonderla Holidays were among 68 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balaji Amines, Brooks Laboratories, Cineline India, Gland Pharma, IPCA Laboratories, Jet Airways (India), Lagnam Spintex, Mankind Pharma, Orient Electric, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat), Sheetal Cool Products and SEL Manufacturing Company were among 32 stocks that hit 52-week lows.