Jefferies has downgraded Indus Towers to ‘Underperform’ with a revised target price of Rs 375, implying a downside of about 14%, citing a bunching up of tower contract renewals over the next two years and sustained pressure from elevated capital expenditure.

The brokerage has trimmed revenue and profit estimates and expects modest earnings growth alongside weaker cash flows and dividend payouts. It sees limited re-rating potential as growth risks remain visible and cost pressures build up.

Jefferies on Indus Towers: Renewal risks come into focus

Jefferies has turned cautious on Indus Towers as a large set of tower contracts comes up for renewal over the second half of calendar year 2026 and early 2027. These towers were installed nearly a decade ago and now face renegotiation risk at a time when industry-wide tower additions have slowed.

The brokerage points out that slower expansion by telecom operators could intensify competition among tower companies, leaving Indus Towers with fewer bargaining options when contracts are renewed.

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“A moderation in incremental site additions at an industry level is likely to increase competition for any large renewals,” the report said.

Jefferies believes the company may have to either offer discounts to retain tenants or risk losing some of them. Both outcomes carry revenue implications. If discounts are offered to one operator, the same pricing could extend across the tenant base, amplifying the impact.

At the same time, the brokerage expects that not all sites face immediate risk due to lack of alternative infrastructure nearby. It has assumed that Indus Towers will avoid offering additional discounts but could still see about 25% of sites not being renewed.

This assumption has led to a cut of up to 2.5% in revenue and operating profit estimates for financial year 2027 and 2028.

Jefferies on Indus Towers: Discounts hurt more than tenancy loss

A key takeaway from the analysis is how sensitive the business is to pricing rather than just tenancy levels. The report’s sensitivity tables show that even small rental discounts can have a larger impact on revenue than losing a portion of tenants.

“Discounts to rentals impact business more than lower renewal rates,” Jefferies noted.

This creates a difficult trade-off for the company. Holding pricing firm could result in some tenancy losses, while offering discounts risks eroding revenue across the board.

The brokerage leans toward the view that avoiding aggressive discounting is the better outcome, even if it means some churn, as the overall revenue impact would likely be lower.

Still, the uncertainty around how these renewals play out remains a key overhang for the stock over the next two years.

Jefferies on Indus Towers: Capex surge weighs on earnings

Another concern flagged by Jefferies is the sharp increase in capital expenditure despite a slowdown in tower additions.

During the first nine months of financial year 2026, tower additions declined by around 30%, yet total capex rose by 38% year on year. Even after adjusting for tax-related factors, capex growth remains elevated.

The surge is being driven by two factors. First, maintenance spending has jumped significantly as the tower portfolio ages. Second, the company continues to invest in solar energy systems and lithium-ion batteries to reduce operating costs over time.

“Maintenance capex has increased as an ageing portfolio has increased maintenance requirements,” the report said.

Jefferies expects this higher spending trend to persist, with annual capex estimated in the range of Rs7,200 crore to Rs8,000 crore over financial years 2026 to 2029.

While some of these investments could lower operating expenses in the long run, the immediate impact is higher depreciation and lower earnings growth.

Jefferies on Indus Towers: Cash flow pressure to hit dividends

The increase in capex is not just an accounting issue. It directly affects free cash flow and, in turn, shareholder payouts.

Jefferies has cut its free cash flow estimates for financial years 2027 and 2028 by 22% to 26%. This leads to a reduction in expected dividends by 15% to 30%.

“This in turn will limit FCF to Rs15 to Rs19 per share over FY27 to FY29E,” the brokerage said.

With lower cash generation, the company’s ability to sustain higher dividend payouts becomes constrained. This weakens one of the key attractions of the stock, which had previously been supported by steady cash returns.

Jefferies on Indus Towers: Growth outlook remains modest

Despite ongoing investments and expected tenancy additions, Jefferies sees only modest growth ahead.

Over FY26 to 2029, the brokerage expects revenue to grow at around 4% annually, while earnings per share growth is projected at about 3%.

This muted growth profile comes at a time when risks around renewals and costs remain elevated, limiting the scope for valuation expansion.

“Risk of higher than expected discontinuation around renewals could weigh on valuations,” the report said.

The company is still expected to add tenancies and expand its network, but the pace of growth has moderated compared to earlier years.

Jefferies on Indus Towers: Valuation cut and downside risks

Jefferies has reduced its valuation multiple to 6.5 times enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, bringing it closer to historical averages.

This results in a revised target price of Rs 375 per share.

The brokerage outlines a range of outcomes. In a favourable case where Vodafone Idea improves its spending and renewal risks remain low, the stock could move toward Rs 510 per share. On the downside, weaker tenancy additions and cash flow stress could drag it to Rs 330 per share.

The current risk reward, however, tilts to the downside, according to the firm’s base case.

Conclusion

Jefferies’ downgrade of Indus Towers rests on a mix of near-term uncertainty and structural pressure. A large wave of contract renewals, rising maintenance needs and sustained capital expenditure are expected to weigh on growth, earnings and cash flows. With dividend expectations also being revised lower and valuation multiples normalising, the brokerage sees limited upside from current levels and believes the stock could face pressure over the coming year.

Disclaimer: The analysis and target price for Indus Towers reflect the views of an external brokerage and are for informational purposes only. Investment in equities involves market risks, and price targets are based on assumptions that may change due to volatile market conditions or corporate developments. Readers are advised to consult with a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial decisions, as this report does not constitute a personal recommendation or an offer to buy or sell securities.

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