Gold Rate Today in India On 9 April 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹150,990 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹520 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹138,408 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 9 April 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹150,990 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹140,560, reflecting a difference of ₹10,430 or 7.42%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 7.42% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 150,990 151,510 520.00 0.34% 22 Carat 138,408 138,884 476.70 0.34% 18 Carat 113,243 113,633 390.00 0.34% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices retreated from yesterday’s high amid renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a firm dollar. Israel carried out heavy waves of strikes in Lebanon, over which Iran has halted tanker movement through the crucial trade route — the Strait of Hormuz.

The dollar index also firmed up over the same, owing to which the yellow metal shed its yesterday’s gains. A strong dollar makes precious metals like gold more expensive for overseas currency holders, thereby denting demand.

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Elevated oil prices, stoking inflationary concerns, continue to cap the upside for bullion. Few market participants are pricing in the possibility of a rate cut later this year by the US Federal Reserve. Spot gold has declined by nearly 10% since the start of the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term amid tensions surrounding the US-Iran ceasefire plan. Iran has halted transits through the Hormuz passage, which has sparked investor caution over the Washington-Tehran truce plans.

Market participants will continue to monitor the West Asia conflict and will also assess the key US inflation data due later in the day, which will likely provide further cues on gold prices.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 151,190 ( 520.00 ) 138,591 ( 476.70 ) 113,393 ( 390.00 ) Bangalore 151,110 ( 520.00 ) 138,518 ( 476.70 ) 113,333 ( 390.00 ) Chennai 151,430 ( 520.00 ) 138,811 ( 476.70 ) 113,573 ( 390.00 ) Delhi 150,730 ( 520.00 ) 138,169 ( 476.60 ) 113,048 ( 390.00 ) Hyderabad 151,230 ( 520.00 ) 138,628 ( 476.70 ) 113,423 ( 390.00 ) Kolkata 150,790 ( 520.00 ) 138,224 ( 476.60 ) 113,093 ( 390.00 ) Mumbai 150,990 ( 520.00 ) 138,408 ( 476.70 ) 113,243 ( 390.00 ) Pune 150,990 ( 520.00 ) 138,408 ( 476.70 ) 113,243 ( 390.00 ) Surat 151,190 ( 520.00 ) 138,591 ( 476.70 ) 113,393 ( 390.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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