Gold Rate Today in India

On 26 May 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹158,720 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹790 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹145,493 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 26 May 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹158,720 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹143,303, reflecting a difference of ₹15,417 or 10.76%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 10.76% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 158,720 159,510 790.00 0.50% 22 Carat 145,493 146,218 724.20 0.50% 18 Carat 119,040 119,633 592.50 0.50% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending down on the back of heightened uncertainties in the Middle East and a firm dollar. A strong dollar makes precious metals like gold more expensive for overseas investors, thereby denting demand.

On Monday, the US military carried out fresh strikes in Iran citing it as “self-defense”, which pushed oil prices higher. This added to inflationary concerns and reinforced the expectations of tighter monetary policy by central banks worldwide.

US President Donald Trump in a social media post said that negotiations with Tehran are going “nicely” but warned of fresh attacks on Iran if they failed. The uncertainties over the prolonged West Asia conflict have kept the investor sentiment cautious, further weighing negatively on precious assets like gold.

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Market participants now price in a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve for later in December. Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of non-interest-yielding metals as investors divert towards assets like bonds and currencies.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term as markets monitor the developments in the three-month stretched US-Iran conflict. High oil prices caused by supply disruptions continue to cap the gains for precious metals.

Gold prices have fallen by nearly 15% since the conflict began in late February. “ MCX Gold June may drop to Rs. 158,800/10g and on flip side, Rs. 160,000/10g is a cap for intraday today,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 158,930 ( 790.00 ) 145,686 ( 724.20 ) 119,198 ( 592.50 ) Bangalore 158,850 ( 790.00 ) 145,613 ( 724.20 ) 119,138 ( 592.50 ) Chennai 159,190 ( 790.00 ) 145,924 ( 724.10 ) 119,393 ( 592.50 ) Delhi 158,450 ( 790.00 ) 145,246 ( 724.20 ) 118,838 ( 592.50 ) Hyderabad 158,980 ( 780.00 ) 145,732 ( 715.00 ) 119,235 ( 585.00 ) Kolkata 158,510 ( 790.00 ) 145,301 ( 724.20 ) 118,883 ( 592.50 ) Mumbai 158,720 ( 790.00 ) 145,493 ( 724.20 ) 119,040 ( 592.50 ) Pune 158,720 ( 790.00 ) 145,493 ( 724.20 ) 119,040 ( 592.50 ) Surat 158,930 ( 790.00 ) 145,686 ( 724.20 ) 119,198 ( 592.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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