Gold Rate Today in India

On 25 May 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹159,650 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹590 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹146,346 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 25 May 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹159,650 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹143,303, reflecting a difference of ₹16,347 or 11.41%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 11.41% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 159,650 159,060 590.00 0.37% 22 Carat 146,346 145,805 540.80 0.37% 18 Carat 119,738 119,295 442.50 0.37% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending up on a the back of a soft dollar and renewed optimism over a prospective peace deal between US and Iran. A weak dollar makes precious metals like gold less expensive for other currency holders, thereby aiding demand.

Oil prices cooled off from their record high levels as US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that a deal between Washington and Tehran is “largely negotiated”, adding that the chokepoint- Strait of Hormuz could reopen soon. This helped lift market sentiment over global energy supply disruptions.

However, US officials remarked that the deal could also fall apart, keeping investor sentiment cautious. Markets now price in a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve for later in December.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 22nd May 2026: Gold is down by 0.51%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Uncertainties surrounding the West Asia conflict continue to weigh on precious metals, as investors divert towards interest-yielding assets like bonds and currencies.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts suggest gold may remain range-bound in the near term adding that a significant drop in oil prices could help reignite the momentum for the yellow metal. On Friday, Kevin Warsh was sworn in as the new chair of the US Federal Reserve, succeeding Jerome Powell.

Warsh is known for his hawkish policy stance. For further cues, markets will watch out for US GDP data and monitor the West Asia conflict. US markets are closed today on account of Memorial Day.

Since the start of Middle East tensions, gold prices have tumbled down by nearly 13%.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 16th May 2026: Silver is down by 6.87%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 159,860 ( 590.00 ) 146,538 ( 540.80 ) 119,895 ( 442.50 ) Bangalore 159,780 ( 590.00 ) 146,465 ( 540.80 ) 119,835 ( 442.50 ) Chennai 160,120 ( 600.00 ) 146,777 ( 550.00 ) 120,090 ( 450.00 ) Delhi 159,380 ( 590.00 ) 146,098 ( 540.80 ) 119,535 ( 442.50 ) Hyderabad 159,900 ( 590.00 ) 146,575 ( 540.80 ) 119,925 ( 442.50 ) Kolkata 159,440 ( 590.00 ) 146,153 ( 540.80 ) 119,580 ( 442.50 ) Mumbai 159,650 ( 590.00 ) 146,346 ( 540.80 ) 119,738 ( 442.50 ) Pune 159,650 ( 590.00 ) 146,346 ( 540.80 ) 119,738 ( 442.50 ) Surat 159,860 ( 590.00 ) 146,538 ( 540.80 ) 119,895 ( 442.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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