Go to Live Updates
  1. SK Hynix begins trading on the Nasdaq today, July 10, 2026, under the ticker SKHY
  2. SK Hynix’s listing on Nasdaq marks a significant achievement for a non-US company, and its upcoming inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 index during the December reconstitution may further enhance the chip maker’s position.
  3. According to IDC data cited in the filing, SK Hynix is the world’s largest producer of High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM), commanding a 56.4% market share
  4. The company also ranks second globally in DRAM with a 29.1% market share and second in NAND flash with an 18.5% share
  5. A significant portion of SK Hynix’s revenue comes from customers in the US and China, exposing the company to export controls and tariff-related risks.

Live Updates

1- What is SK Hynix?

2- SK Hynix's Nasdaq ADR Listing: Complete Details

17:46 (IST) 10 Jul 2026

SK Hynix Nasdaq Listing LIVE: Micron slips ahead of SK Hynix's Nasdaq debut

Several chip stocks traded lower in premarket trading, with Micron Technology, Marvell Technology, and Lam Research each falling about 1%, while Intel slipped 2%. Nvidia, Broadcom, and AMD also traded in negative territory. Meanwhile, the iShares Semiconductor ETF and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF fell 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively.

17:44 (IST) 10 Jul 2026

SK Hynix Nasdaq Listing LIVE: Chip stocks slip ahead of SK Hynix's Nasdaq debut

Chip stocks traded lower ahead of SK Hynix's Nasdaq debut on Friday, as the South Korean memory chipmaker priced its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $149 each. Some investors fear the blockbuster offering could divert funds from US memory-chip companies such as Micron Technology.

17:41 (IST) 10 Jul 2026

SK Hynix Nasdaq Listing LIVE: SK Hynix leads HBM market, ranks second in DRAM and NAND

SK Hynix is a key player in the global AI infrastructure boom, leading the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market with a 56.4% share. The company also ranks second in the DRAM market with a 29.1% share and second in NAND flash with an 18.5% share, according to IDC data cited in its filing.

17:23 (IST) 10 Jul 2026
SK Hynix Nasdaq Listing LIVE: AI chip giant raises $26.5 billion in US IPO

SK Hynix has raised $26.5 billion through its US initial public offering (IPO), making it the largest first-time listing by a foreign company on Wall Street. The offering includes 177.9 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs), equivalent to 17.79 million common shares, with demand reportedly reaching seven times the shares on offer, according to Reuters.

Read more: 5 things about SK Hynix Nasdaq debut that go beyond the $29 billion headline

17:11 (IST) 10 Jul 2026

SK Hynix Nasdaq Listing LIVE: SK Hynix stock to start trading on Nasdaq

On Thursday, the company raised about $26.5 billion by pricing its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) at $149 each. Attention now turns to the debut of SK Hynix's stock on the Nasdaq under the ticker SKHY on Friday, July 10.

17:08 (IST) 10 Jul 2026
SK Hynix Nasdaq Listing LIVE: SK Hynix to offer 17.79 million ADSs in Nasdaq listing

SK Hynix will offer 17.79 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) on the Nasdaq under the ticker SKHY, representing about 2.5% of its 712.7 million outstanding common shares. The company and its affiliates will also be subject to a 90-day lock-up period following the listing.

Read more: SK Hynix plans to price its US listing at $149