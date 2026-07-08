Global investors are awaiting the release of the FOMC meeting minutes for further insight into the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy decisions. The minutes are from the June 16-17 meeting, where central bank officials decided to keep the federal funds rate unchanged at 3.5%-3.75%. The minutes will be published on July 8 at 2 pm ET.

The Catch-22 Situation for the US Fed

The latest job market data shows that the US Fed may have to resort to a rate cut ahead. However, with a fresh round of US attacks on Iran pushing oil prices higher and stoking inflation, that plan could be derailed. Brent oil prices rose to $76 per barrel on Wednesday, marking an increase of over 6% for the week. Taken together, uncertainty prevails, both for the markets and for US Fed officials.

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What Happened at the June Meeting

June FOMC meeting was the first one led by new Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh, and investors are watching closely to understand his approach as the central bank’s head.

Under his leadership, the June FOMC meeting followed a different approach. Chair Kevin Warsh issued a concise 130-word policy statement that eliminated forward guidance. He also chose not to provide his rate projection this cycle in the ‘dot plot’ framework. The minutes remain the sole comprehensive account of the committee’s internal discussions during the two-day meeting.

Are the Minutes Still Relevant?

However, too much should not be read into the minutes. Labour market data that arrived after the June 16-17 meeting showed weakness in the job sector, with a mere 57,000 new job additions, the weakest figure in four months. The unemployment rate fell to 4.2% from 4.3%, largely due to a decrease in the participation rate to 61.5% from 61.8%, indicating worker disengagement.

As a result, the minutes may contain hawkish language, since they were based on a labor market that appeared strong at the time. At that time, nine of 18 FOMC policymakers penciled in at least one 2026 hike, but Warsh declined to submit a projection of his own. Today, after fresh job market data, the situation may have changed.

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US Fed Rate Cut Expectations

The US Fed is likely to keep rates unchanged at the July 28-29 FOMC meeting. However, the CME FedWatch Tool indicates a 50% probability of a September hike, down from 66% following an underwhelming June jobs report. Warsh has acknowledged uncertainty around both inflation and job data when it comes to any rate hike or rate cut decision. According to Warsh, inflation remains above the target range, but that by itself need not be the sole factor influencing rate decisions.

Going Forward

A lot will depend on how inflation and job market data arrive in the weeks ahead, particularly before the September 15-16 FOMC meeting. The US CPI for June 2026 is scheduled for release on July 14, 2026, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. In addition, jobless claims, new jobs data, and unemployment figures in the coming weeks will help set the direction for interest rates. On Thursday, investors will await weekly initial jobless claims data as well as the June existing home sales report.

Investors should also keep an eye on Treasury yield movements, which are often the first signal to global markets on which way rates are set to move. Currently, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield is around 4.469%, and the 30-year bond yield hovers around 4.984%.

A rate hike would likely be negative for markets, unless markets have already fully discounted it. In that scenario, a stronger dollar and weakness in gold prices could also follow. On the other hand, if economic data signals a rate cut is coming, risk assets could rise, with renewed strength in precious metals.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Readers should consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Market forecasts and analyst projections mentioned are subject to change and are not guarantees of future performance.