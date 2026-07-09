So far in 2026, the Nasdaq stock exchange has had its best-ever first half in US stock market history, raising a record $129.3 billion from new listings. This included seven of the year’s ten largest IPOs, with SpaceX in the lead, raising a record $85.7 billion in June.

The largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, the largest biotech IPO, the largest semiconductor IPO, the largest pure-play quantum computing IPO, and several other major offerings were all listed on Nasdaq in the first half of 2026.

Nasdaq’s first half of 2026 has been record-breaking, and it highlights notable sectoral trends, especially the growth of businesses related to artificial intelligence. This includes companies building AI technology as well as energy providers, hardware manufacturers, and key suppliers for data centers.

SpaceX Breaks Records

The biggest headline of the first half was clearly SpaceX, the spaceflight, telecom, and AI company that broke records and drew an enormous global audience on its listing day, with the day’s trading volume eventually crossing 500 million shares.

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, better known as SpaceX, was added to the Nasdaq-100 Index on July 7, 2026. SPCX shares were first offered at $135 during the IPO and listed at $150 on June 12. They rose to a peak of $225 on June 16, but have since slowed down, currently trading around $148. That is a 34% drop from the peak price in just a few weeks.

Beyond SpaceX

Apart from SpaceX, biotech innovator Parabilis (PBLS), semiconductor pioneer Cerebras (CBRS), and quantum computing leader Quantinuum (QNT) all had among the largest IPOs in the first half of the year. Gas engine manufacturer Innio (INIO), geothermal energy developer Fervo Energy (FRVO), and aerospace and defense supplier Arxis (ARXS) are also among the notable listings of 2026.

These top IPO companies of H1 2026 have had a mixed performance. Over the past 30 days, Parabilis has stayed stable, Innio has fallen by $3, Cerebras is down by 20%, Fervo Energy has fallen by 32%, while Quantinuum has gone up by 33%.

IPOs in July

SK Hynix, Csquare, Standard Nuclear, and Tarsier Pharma are set to launch their IPOs this month. SK Hynix is preparing for a major US stock market debut, aiming for a $28 billion listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. This could make it the largest-ever US listing by a foreign company. The pricing of its American Depositary Shares (ADS) will be decided on Thursday, with trading starting on July 10, 2026, under the ticker SKHY.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. It is not a recommendation to invest or not to invest in any specific US listed stock. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.