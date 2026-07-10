US stock market investors have a new chip sector stock to consider alongside Micron. SK Hynix, a global chip giant, is set to debut on Nasdaq via American depositary receipts (ADRs), giving the South Korean company direct access to global capital.

On Thursday, the company raised approximately $26.5 billion through its IPO, pricing its American Depositary Receipts at $149. Now, all eyes will be on the listing of SK Hynix stock under the ticker symbol SKHY, which happens on Friday, July 10.

Kristina Partsinevelos, a CNBC Nasdaq correspondent covering semiconductors and hardware, on X says, “Look for SKHYV first — the V means ‘when-issued,’ which is Wall Street’s way of letting you trade before the paperwork officially clears. The V drops once it settles, and then it’s just SKHY.”

ALSO READ SK Hynix plans to price its US listing at $149

The Chip Sector Play

Investor sentiment has been shifting from AI-led stocks to chip sector stocks amid their ongoing dominance. Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron dominate the semiconductor segment, with Micron being the only company listed on Nasdaq. While Samsung and SK Hynix are listed on the South Korean stock exchange, SK Hynix is now also listing its ADRs on Nasdaq.

Stock price returns of Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron have been a runaway story over the last one year. Samsung’s Korean listing is up over 300%, while SK Hynix has jumped over 650%. On Nasdaq, Micron has gained over 700% during the same period.

Di Zhou, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management, says, “We are in the midst of a memory super cycle, with all three major suppliers — Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron — riding the AI-driven demand wave.

And yet, US investors have historically had limited access to Korean equities, constrained by the friction of opening local brokerage accounts and the absence of ADR offerings from Korean companies. SK Hynix’s ADR listing expands the investable universe for US investors to access two of the three largest memory suppliers globally. We view SK Hynix’s ADR listing as a positive. It would broaden SK Hynix’s ownership base and potentially narrow its valuation gap with Micron.”

Micron Vs SK Hynix

Micron, a US-based company, is likely to face fresh competition from Korea-based SK Hynix in the US stock market. Both are chip makers riding the AI wave with robust financial performance in the recent past. Ryuta Makino, research analyst at Gabelli Funds, shares his reasoning for choosing between the two. “SK Hynix’s strength is mostly in HBM. HBM’s market share is 50%+ as of the most recent quarter vs. Micron’s 22%. SK Hynix has the strongest tech in HBM and is the first to get qualified for HBM3 (current gen). Now the test is whether they can lead in HBM4E as well (next gen).

I don’t think SK Hynix or Micron is acting irrationally in capacity expansion. I don’t see that as a concern. They are expanding capacity in the long-term as needed by the demand rather than political pressure. If you believe one company outperforms the other, you will invest in SK Hynix over Micron and vice versa,” says Makino.

Subho Moulik, Founder & CEO, Appreciate, also shares his thoughts to help investors decide: “For the same structural theme, investors already hold a directly listed option in Micron (MU), the US memory maker. Micron trades near the same forward valuation, close to seven times forward earnings, and packages DRAM, NAND, and HBM into a single stock. SK Hynix offers sharper HBM leadership and a fatter margin.

There is no single ‘better stock’ here. The choice turns on conviction and access: SK Hynix for concentrated conviction in the HBM leader, Micron for a broader, already-liquid way into the same demand,” says Moulik.

ALSO READ 5 things about SK Hynix Nasdaq debut that go beyond the $29 billion headline

Risk Factors

SK Hynix presents attractive numbers but carries investment risks due to the volatile nature of memory chips, which can lead to boom-and-bust cycles. The company experienced losses in 2023 before achieving record profits.

A significant share of the company’s revenue comes from the US and Chinese customers, exposing the company to export controls and tariff risks. Also, customer concentration poses additional concerns, as only two customers represent about 27% of Q1 2026 revenue.

The company’s performance is heavily dependent on AI infrastructure spending, particularly the demand for data centers and GPUs. Additionally, fluctuations in currency between the Korean won and the US dollar can significantly impact profit margins.

Outlook

Demand for chip producers’ products will run as long as the AI industry keeps its house in order. And, to keep pace with AI-led demand, these memory makers have to keep pushing their capex plans. Micron, on Thursday, announced a new round of investments, of up to $3 billion, aimed at boosting the US semiconductor supply chain, and said it plans to accelerate its spending in the country through 2035.

But the real test is beyond the financials. On 7 July, Samsung reported a record preliminary quarterly profit, and the print still set off a global chip selloff, with memory names falling several percent in a session. SK Hynix reports its own second-quarter numbers on 29 July, three weeks after listing. Anyone buying on day one is also taking a view on that result,” says Moulik.

SK Hynix’s listing on Nasdaq marks a significant achievement for a non-US company, and its upcoming inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 index during the December reconstitution will further enhance the chip maker’s position.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment or financial advice. IPO details and stock prices are subject to change. Investing in IPOs and foreign-listed stocks involves significant market risk, valuation risk, currency risk, and liquidity risk. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered investment advisor or qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions related to SK Hynix or any other US-listed stock/ADR.