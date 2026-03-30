The share price of aluminium stocks saw a share surge today. Stocks such as Hindalco Industries, National Aluminium Company and Vedanta rallied as much as 7% in today’s trade. The gains come at a time when global supply concerns have suddenly intensified. This has pushed metal prices higher and lifting sentiment around producers.

At this hour, share price of Hindalco Industries are trading nearly 5% higher intraday. Vedanta gained around 4% in early trade.

National Aluminium Company emerged as one of the top performers, rising over 6%. Meanwhile, Maan Aluminium shares surged more than 7% during the session.

This latest surge in the share price of these companies appears to be closely linked to developments in the Middle East.

As per reports, two major aluminium production facilities in the region were hit by missile and drone attacks over the weekend, raising fears of a fresh disruption in global supply chains.

Let’s take a look at the key reasons why the aluminium stocks are in the positive territory today –

Aluminium supply shock triggers global reaction

One of the key drivers behind today’s rally is the sudden supply shock in the global aluminium market. According to multiple reports globally, one of the key aluminium facilities in the Gulf region have suffered significant damage following recent attacks ongoing between the US, Israel and Iran.

These include plants operated by Emirates Global Aluminium and Aluminium Bahrain. Both of these plants play an important role in the global metals market.

As per reports, the companies are currently assessing the extent of the damage. The full impact is still unclear.

This has created uncertainty in an already tense geopolitical environment. The Middle East is a crucial hub for aluminium production. It contributes a major share to global supply.

Strait of Hormuz adds to concerns

Apart from the supply shock, another factor weighing on supply is the situation around the Strait of Hormuz.

It is also important to note that the is a key shipping route for oil and metals exports.

As per reports, due to ongoing tension movement through the route has been affected. This ongoing geopolitical environment has made difficult for producers to transport material to global markets.

The following combination of damaged facilities and logistical bottlenecks has raised many concerns among the investors and traders about a tighter supply scenario.

The ongoing conflict has raised concerns over lower production. It has also raised concerns about the delayed shipments. This has pushed prices higher.

Given the ongoing trend, the situation may take time to stabilise. Looking forward, even if the ongoing geopolitical conflict ease, restoring damaged infrastructure and resuming normal operations may not happen immediately.

Why aluminium matters

Aluminium is not just any other industrial metal. It is used extensively across several key sectors of the economy.

Its applications are widespread ranging from construction and transportation to packaging and power transmission.

Furthermore, it is also becoming increasingly important in newer industries.

This metal plays a key role in renewable energy and electric vehicles.

It is used in solar panels, batteries, and lightweight components.