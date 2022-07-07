World Chocolate Day: Eating personalized chocolates can improve lroductivity

By Sidhharrth S Kumaar

World Chocolate Day is celebrated on July 7, and the opportunity can be leveraged to peep into the positive sides of chocolates when consumed in limited quantity.You will rarely find someone who doesn’t love a bite of chocolate. Whether you’re dealing with a cruel heartbreak or cherishing moments of happiness, the luscious taste of chocolate can instantly brighten up your day.



But are you aware that it can also give a quick lift to your productivity? Yes, recent studies have proved that eating chocolates is a feast for your tastebuds and a great productivity booster.



Let’s dive deeper into the ways eating chocolates can promote your cognitive function and how to select the best chocolate for an improved workflow.The science behind chocolate and improved cerebral performance Chocolates with a higher percentage of cacao content are proven to positively influence attention span, problem-solving, memory, and stress management. The flavonoids present in cacao intensifies cognitive function and allow you to concentrate with enhanced focused energy.



Instead of leaving your work table over and over to get yourself several cups of coffee, you can simply steal a nibble of cacao-rich chocolate. A block or two of this luscious treat is just enough to help you recollect yourself and deal with the midday slump. Selecting the appropriate chocolates for reaping its productivity-related benefits Grabbing any other chocolate bar you find on the shelf isn’t going to do much for your productivity. In fact, overconsumption of problematic candy bars can cause adverse health-related issues. Thus, be mindful while selecting your productivity booster treat.



Opt for dark chocolates. Consuming dark chocolate with at least 60-70% cacao is good for your brain function. It helps you become more attentive and committed to your tasks.



Avoid milk chocolates. They lack cacao content and do nothing for an elated performance. Plus, they are made mostly of sugar.



Avoid chocolates with high artificial sugar content. Artificial sugar leads to a lack of concentration and laziness. Look out for natural sources of sugar in the ingredients list.



Furthermore, in addition to these generic criteria for selection of chocolate, one can also personalize chocolate selection based on psychological persona deciphered through Name and Date of Birth.



How eating chocolate elevates your productivity?

Chocolate can be a game-changer for your productivity in the following ways –



Fights irregular sleep patterns and mid-day slump –As a result of our body’s natural response to circadian rhythm, we all experience a little fuzziness in the afternoon. This causes a drop in our energy levels, making us sleepy, decreasing our focus, and making it difficult to focus on tasks.Eating a square of chocolate in the morning or early afternoon helps to fight performance slowdown and keeps us productive. It is also helpful in battling improper sleep cycles and laziness.However, make it a point to avoid chocolate consumption before bedtime. The caffeine present in dark chocolate can disrupt your sleep quality by stimulating your nervous system.



Spikes up memory, alertness, and problem-solving skills –The amazing ingredients of tasty chocolate assists in improved blood flow to the brain. In return, your cognitive capabilities like reaction time, problem-solving skills, and concentration spans observe a prominent rise.This has been proved by recent research where a group of young, healthy adults participated in the consumption of dark chocolate with 70% cocoa content. The results were recorded after 2 hours of consumption and were surprising.According to the report, the participants who munched on dark chocolate experienced enhanced verbal episodic memory than those who consumed milk chocolate.



Contributes to a delicious recovery from stress –Ever wondered why Hollywood suggests reaching out to a big bar of chocolate whenever going through a major life-turning event? Well, they have a reason.The mouthwatering dessert contains a natural stimulant called phenethylamine (PEA). PEA results in the natural production of the feel-good hormone “dopamine” and the cognition-regulating hormone “norepinephrine”.On the other hand, it also diminishes the production of the stress hormone called “cortisol”. The combined impact of these three results in elevated mood regulation, relaxation, and feelings of bliss.



This chocolate day, add personalized chocolates if you have a sweet tooth.



(The author, Sidhharrth S Kumaar is Founder of NumroVani, and Astro Numerologist, Spiritual Business & Personalized Wellness Coach. He is a renowned name in Astro numerology. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)