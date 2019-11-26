Why Dead Sea Mud/Salt is important for healthy skin and body

Minerals in Dead Sea Salt gets absorbed directly by the body tissues in an optimized quantity.

By Mohit Mathur

With ever-increasing awareness about the health concerns posed by the artificial ingredients in the beauty and wellness industries, Indians are now rapidly moving towards Nature-based Products. The very first thing they check in any product is whether it is SLS or Paraben-free or not. But for the majority of Indians, the term ‘Natural’ is all about ‘Ayurveda’ or to put in more simple words ‘Haldi’, ‘Chandan’, ‘Neem’, ‘Tulsi’, ‘Aloe Vera’ or ‘Multani Mitti’.

Hence, it is important to understand that the word ‘Natural’ is more than just ‘Ayurveda’and that there are some ingredients available in nature since ages yet are quite’ unheard’ to us. Isn’t it astonishing?

Also Read | Bangladesh beats the US, UK in sending most tourists to India! Tamil Nadu top destination in India

One such ingredient is ‘Dead Sea Salt’. Howsoever, ominous this ingredient sounds, the benefits that Dead Sea Salt provides would make you love it more than anything.

What is Dead Sea Salt?

Before coming on to the Dead Sea Salt, let us briefly know about the Dead Sea. The Dead Sea is a salt lake bordering Jordan and Israel. Its hypersalinity doesn’t allow any flora or fauna to flourish beneath it. This hypersalinity is because of the abundance of salts in the form of crystals and mud. These salts are called ‘Dead Sea Salts’. Unlike any normal sea salts, they are rich in more than 21 minerals and their mineral concentration is almost 10 times more than that of normal sea salts.

Why are Dead Sea Salts so special?

Dead Sea Salts are highly rich in the minerals which help in cleansing, detoxifying and restoring a healthy status quo to the body, particularly the skin and the muscles. Let us pen down a few of them:-

Magnesium – detoxifies and cleanse. It promotes cell metabolism, and helps heal damaged or inflamed skin.

Calcium – promotes skin growth and regeneration, moisture retention through the production of sebum, and stimulates the production of antioxidants.

Sodium – cleanse and exfoliates, neutralize free radicals which can degenerate skin cells, and relieves sore muscles.

Zinc – heals and rejuvenates the skin, controls acne, and protects the skin’s lipids and fibroblasts cells that create collagen.

Potassium – helps in keeping skin moist and plump, and in reducing puffiness.

Sulphur – decongest pores. It also has powerful healing, antifungal, antimicrobial, and antibacterial properties.

What are the benefits of Dead Sea Salt on the skin and the body?

A natural exfoliator: The texture of Dead Sea, Salt makes it an excellent exfoliator, which combined with its high sodium content, helps in getting rid of dead skin cells, leaving you with fresh and with revitalized skin.

Improves Blood Circulation: Minerals in Dead Sea Salt gets absorbed directly by the body tissues in an optimized quantity. These minerals help in maintaining proper acid-base balance inside the fluid and hence, help in maintaining proper blood circulation of our body.

Helps in skin allergies, eczema, and psoriasis: Dead Sea Salt can work wonders for skin allergies. The rich minerals work to help calm inflammation and mitigate allergies, eczema, and psoriasis.

Helps fight off pro-ageing free radicals: Minerals in the Dead Sea Salt fight off oxidation in the skin cells by eliminating free radicals, helping your skin look younger and more vibrant.

Replenishes skin’s moisture: Minerals such as calcium, zinc and potassium work to promote moisture retention, helping the skin stays soft, plump and hydrated.

Soothes sore joints and muscles: A long, hot soak in Dead Sea saltwater is a brilliant way to relax, unwind aching joints and muscles. Bromide helps ease muscle cramps, while the anti-inflammatory and detoxifying agents help reduce joint swelling, soreness and stiffness.

(The author is the Founder of Chauth & Nagsan Wellness. Views expressed are the author’s own.)