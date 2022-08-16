WFO or WTH! Employees’ Happiness Index tanks as offices resume, many plan to quit soon

Neha Sharma (name changed on request) recently updated her LinkedIn profile specifically looking for remote work opportunities. After working for over two years from her home, Sharma is finding it very difficult to adjust to the old pre-Covid ways of working from the office. And Sharma is not alone. As more and more companies resume the pre-pandemic protocol and are calling the employees back to offices, there is a growing trend of the workforce actively thinking of quitting or planning to quit their current jobs due to the ‘work-from-office’ diktat.

A latest survey by ‘uKnowva’, a 360-degree cloud-based & mobile-enabled business software that helps to scale and automate everyday business operations, shows that the work-from-office trend is adversely affecting the mental health of the employees.

The uKnowva report shows that employees felt 29 per cent happier when they were working from home in comparison with the ‘work-from-office’ regime. uKnowva founder and CEO Vicky Jain says, “The remote work or work from home trend was initially taken up by employers due to the pandemic, but after more than two years into the pandemic, remote working has become the new normal and new habits have been formed. The workforce has found a new love with remote working which gives them the freedom and productivity they desire. Remote work enables employees to choose their preferred environment for working and being productive.”

Across industries, more and more candidates are looking for remote work options rather than on-site jobs. Hybrid is still tolerable to people, the latest workforce mood says.

Jain says, “This might explain why remote workers are substantially more productive and happy than their in-office counterparts. Women prefer to work from home as during the pandemic they were able to manage their house and work without having to travel or be away from the family. Women are now either leaving their jobs due to flexibility issues or are once again juggling between the responsibilities of work & home.”

There is also a much troubling fallout of this switchover. “65% of these unhappy employees are most likely to resign from their jobs in the next six months and 57% will be women. To avoid this great resignation and retain employees, companies to implement a robust employee engagement and wellness program to better assist employees to acclimatise with the work from office mode,” Jain further added citing the cognitive intelligence report.