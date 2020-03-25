Uttar Pradesh bans Pan masala; Twitteratis react with quirky memes

Within a few minutes, the tweet went viral and invited many memes.

Uttar Pradesh’s Pan masala ban sends Twitter into a tizzy!The state government of Uttar Pradesh in a recent notification has banned the production, distribution as well as sales of Pan masala, ANI tweeted. It mentioned that the ban will be imposed until the Yogi Adityanath led government takes out further notice. Within a few minutes, the tweet went viral and invited many memes. One of the memes read, “No matter how many bans you put, you will find a packet in everyone’ pocket.”

Another meme read, “how Kanpur people will survive now,” as Kanpur has been known for people consuming pan masala. Apart from this, people also posted crying pictures of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgun who is known for pan masala ads apart from his movies. Some people also called Uttar Pradesh an addiction treatment place as well.

Production, distribution and sale of pan masala banned in the entire state until further orders: Government of Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/QP0LAUKv5v — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2020

While many funny comments and memes can be found in the comment section and reposts, there are many others who are lauding the step taken by the Chief Minister. One of the comments read that “You should close it permanently,” and the step will make Uttar Pradesh a cleaner state. “ good time to ban Pan masala permanently. This is the single source which causes so much dirt and people just spit around like anything,” read another tweet.