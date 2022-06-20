Three emergency landings in 24 hours! A bird hits Guwahati-Delhi flight, all passengers safe

An emergency landing of an aircraft was made on Sunday evening. The latest case is of Guwahati Airport. A suspicious bird hit the aircraft after taking off from an indigo flight from Guwahati to Delhi. Afterwhich, the aircraft landed back at Guwahati airport. Officials associated with IndiGo said that all the passengers aboard Flight 6E 6394 have been moved to one more flight headed for Delhi. Simultaneously, the aircraft is being inspected.

This was the third emergency landing incident that happened in a day.

Earlier in the day, a major accident was avoided at Patna airport in Bihar. A sudden fire broke out in the Delhi-bound aircraft of SpiceJet airlines after taking off from the Patna Airport and made an emergency landing minutes later. At that time 185 passengers were on board.

As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation statement, the plane was involved in air turnback as the cabin crew informed PIC about sparks coming out of the engine. During the rotation, the cockpit crew suspected a bird hit the engine. Later, the crew did not observe any abnormality and the flight continued further ascension. The flight returned back after a bird hit and due to one engine shut in the air, all passengers were safe.

Then, again a similar case came to light on Sunday. In this case, the SpiceJet plane going from Delhi to Jabalpur made an emergency landing at IGI Airport Terminal-1 after a technical glitch after taking off. At that time 82 passengers including crew members were on board the plane. All the passengers were safely rescued.