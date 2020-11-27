SpiceJet launches direct flight on Delhi-Ras Al Khaimah sector, passengers to get free road transportation in UAE

SpiceJet is offering the cheapest return flight ticket on the Delhi - Ras Al Khaimah - Delhi route and this includes free road transportation from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

SpiceJet has flagged off its maiden non-stop international flight from Delhi to Ras Al Khaimah. The airline will operate two weekly flights on the Indira Gandhi International Airport-Ras Al Khaimah sector. Ras Al Khaimah is SpiceJet’s 12th international destination.

SpiceJet flight SG 160 took-off from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10:30 PM on November 26 to reach Ras Al Khaimah at 12:50 AM (local time) on Friday. The return flight, SG 161, departed at 1:50 AM (local time) to reach Delhi at 6:40 AM today. SpiceJet will operate scheduled flights on the Delhi-Ras Al Khaimah-Delhi sector twice-a-week. While the flight on the Delhi-Ras Al Khaimah route will be operational on Thursdays and Sundays, the flight on the return leg will operate on Fridays and Mondays.

Flight Number SG 160 will depart from Delhi airport at 10.30 pm and will arrive at Ras Al Khaimah at 12.50 am (local time). This flight will be available on Wednesday and Sunday. Flight number SG 161 will depart from Ras Al Khaimah at 1.50 am (local time) and will reach Delhi at 6.40 am. This flight will be available on Thursday and Monday.

Ras Al Khaimah, the fourth-largest emirate of UAE, is known for its close proximity to Dubai. It is one of the key business hubs in the Emirates owing to world-class infrastructure, easy accessibility to seaports and international airports, etc. It is also an important hub for SpiceJet in the Gulf region and the airline has operated around 350 cargo and 286 repatriation flights to and from the city since the nationwide lockdown in India.

“SpiceJet is offering the cheapest return flight ticket on the Delhi – Ras Al Khaimah – Delhi route and this includes free road transportation from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. We are very excited to be playing a part in Ras Al Khaimah’s and the UAE’s post-Covid-19 recovery and look forward to building a strong rapport with SpiceJet passengers flying into and out of RAK Airport,” Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said in a statement.