Mysore Palace, Charminar in Delhi! Get ready to see replicas of iconic monuments in Punjabi Bagh’s Bharat Darshan Park

All scrap that was available at the municipal stores were put to use for park. Image: IE

Bharat Darshan Park to be ready soon! In Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh region, Bharat Darshan Park spread over 8.5 acres will be ready soon and visitors can visit from next year. Built at a cost of Rs 14 crore, the park boasts of replicas of 17 popular monuments across the country. The monuments including Charminar, Khajuraho Temple and Mysore Palace among others will be made from scrap materials and will be open for visitors in 2021, a report by The IE citing mayor of South MCD Anamika Mithilesh said. According to the mayor, the municipality will be able to complete the project on time, despite the fund constraints faced by South MCD as money for the project was allocated for the Coronavirus crisis management.

The park will have replicas of monuments like Konark Temple, Gateway of India, Nalanda ruins, Meenakshi Temple, Hawa Mahal, Golden Temple, Hampi ruins, Sanchi Stupa, Victoria Memorial, Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Gol Gumbaz, and Junagarh Fort. Parts of vehicles, rods, iron sheets, fans, nut-bolts, along with other metal scraps have been used to build these monument replicas. All scrap that was available at the municipal stores were put to use, the report said.

It is to note that the park will have a walking track of 1.5 km, landscaped waterfalls, a children’s play area, ponds, fountains, amphitheatres for cultural events along with a food court that will offer major cuisines of India. The report highlighted that the project has been inspired by another project that the South MCD worked on. The project is called ‘Waste to Wonder’ park and the park was built in Sarai Kale Khan region of Delhi and has replicas of seven iconic monuments from across the world. The visitors started visiting this park last year in February and the municipality has warned more than Rs 8 crore through tickets.

The report said that the daily average footfall of this park ranged between 4,000 and 5,000, and the number of visitors increased to 10,000 on weekends and public holidays. Last year, there were 16 lakh visitors for this park.

Meanwhile, according to Niten Mehta, an architect working on Bharat Darshan Park, said that the new park is more difficult than the Sarai Kale Khan project because replicating temple architecture with the use of iron rods is challenging. But nonetheless, the new park is expected to attract similar crowds as the Sarai Kale Khan park did.