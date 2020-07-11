Ganesh Utsav 2020: Maharashtra govt issues guidelines — permission required, idol height capped

The government has capped the maximum idol height at 4 feet. (IE)

Ganesh Utsav 2020: The Maharashtra government on Saturday made it mandatory for all ‘mandals’ to take prior permission from the concerned municipality or local authority for Ganeshotsav celebrations. The government has also capped the maximum idol height at 4 feet. The home department has issued detailed guidelines for the organisers keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic situation in the state.

This confirms that the state government will allow the celebrations albeit with restrictions. Earlier, it was feared that the government may not allow the festival considering the rising virus infections in the state. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with over 2.38 lakh cases and 9,893 deaths. Mumbai tops the list with over 90,460 cases followed by Thane which has 57,138 Covid cases. On Friday, the state recorded its highest single-day spike of 7,862 coronavirus cases.

