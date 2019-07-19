E-Passport coming soon! Indians to get chip-enabled passports with advanced security features; details

E-Passport India: The government said that chip will have the personal particulars of the applicant.

E-Passport India: Soon the Indian government will issue passports with advanced security mechanism! With an aim to check misuse of passports, the Indian government is mulling to issue e-passports equipped with a chip. This chip will have the capability to store personal details of an applicant that are there embedded in the physical passport booklet, Minster of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed Rajya Sabha.

What is an e-passport? Details of advanced security e-passport

An e-passport has a chip embedded in it to ensure the security of the passport holder’s data. The chip adds advanced security features to e-passport. After this, if anyone tries to tamper with the chip, the system will be able to detect it. This would lead to the failure of the passport authentication and prevent the misuse of it at the same time.

The government said that chip will have the personal particulars of the applicant. These would be digitally signed. Muraleedharan said that the central government has given its approval for procurement of electronic contactless inlays for manufacturing of e-passports to the India Security Press (ISP) Nasik.