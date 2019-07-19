E-Passport coming soon! Indians to get chip-enabled passports with advanced security features; details

E-Passport India: An e-passport has a chip embedded in it to ensure the security of the passport holder's data. The chip adds advanced security features to e-passport.
E-Passport India: Soon the Indian government will issue passports with advanced security mechanism! With an aim to check misuse of passports, the Indian government is mulling to issue e-passports equipped with a chip. This chip will have the capability to store personal details of an applicant that are there embedded in the physical passport booklet, Minster of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed Rajya Sabha.
What is an e-passport? Details of advanced security e-passport
An e-passport has a chip embedded in it to ensure the security of the passport holder’s data. The chip adds advanced security features to e-passport. After this, if anyone tries to tamper with the chip, the system will be able to detect it. This would lead to the failure of the passport authentication and prevent the misuse of it at the same time.
The government said that chip will have the personal particulars of the applicant. These would be digitally signed. Muraleedharan said that the central government has given its approval for procurement of electronic contactless inlays for manufacturing of e-passports to the India Security Press (ISP) Nasik.
- An e-passport has thicker back and frontier covers.
- The small silicon chip is part of the back cover and it is smaller than a postage stamp.
- The e-passport will help save time at immigration counters because it will take only second to read.
- Data on up to 30 international visits will be stored in the chip which will have a memory space of 64 kilobytes.
- The central government has authorized ISP, Nasik, to float a global tender to procure the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)-compliant electronic contactless inlays. The three-stage tender will also see the procurement of the operating system of electronic contactless inlays. This is essential for the manufacture of e-passports, Muraleedharan said.
- Once the tender as well as the procurement process is completed by the ISP, the manufacturing of e-passport will commence, Muraleedharan said.
- Ministry of External Affairs has issued over 1.12 crore passports in 2018 and more than 1.08 crore passports in 2017 in India through Passport Seva Project.
