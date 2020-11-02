Delhi-Tokyo flight services begin! Check dates, air-bubble guidelines and Covid-19 testing rules

Passengers wanting to book tickets for India-bound flights will no longer require to register with the Embassy of India in Tokyo. (Reuters image)

Good news for flyers between Delhi and Tokyo as India and Japan have agreed to resume flights as part of the ‘Air Bubble’ system. Flyers can now travel between Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) and Tokyo International Airport (HND). Embassy of India, Tokyo, has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for India-bound passengers under the ‘Air Bubble’ flight agreement.

Passengers wanting to book tickets for India-bound flights will no longer require to register with the Embassy of India in Tokyo. This is possible because India and Japan have inked an agreement under the ‘Air Bubble system’.

Air India has announced an Air Bubble schedule from Delhi to Tokyo with an effect from November 2 to December 28, 2020. The schedule from Tokyo to Delhi will remain effective from November 4 to December 30, 2020.

Flyers will no longer require “No Objection” from the embassy to board ‘Air Bubble’ flights to India.

Passengers are recommended for Air Suvidha registration. Flyers can register and carry a printout of registration ahead of check-in. Flyers can register for Air Suvidha on New Delhi Airport website.

Flyers from Japan will no longer require to file and submit a Consent Letter for traveling to Delhi.

Quarantine rules, Covid-19 testing guidelines: According to the rules laid down by the Government of India, seven days of institutional quarantine is mandatory after landing. However, flyers can avail of an exemption from this. They need to undergo an RT-PCR test for Coronavirus 96 hours prior to boarding the flight. Flyers can upload the result on the Air Suvidha portal 72 hours before the scheduled time of departure and must carry the original report which is needed to be submitted before health officials after landing.

The phase-wise Vande Bharat Mission was launched by the central government on May 7 to repatriate Indians stranded abroad and to transport people from other countries stranded in India due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Flights started with countries such as Singapore, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, US, UK, UAE, Philippines, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka.