During any terrorist activity or war, railway bridges are the easiest targets. The enemies blow it to cut or hamper communication. However, this can’t be done in the case of Chenab Arch bridge! Yes, you read it right. For the first time in the world, with the help of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), this bridge has been made blast-proof.

“359 metre high Chenab Arch is the highest railway bridge in the world. It is 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. For first time in the world, with the help of DRDO, this bridge has been made blast-proof,” tweeted PIB India from its official Twitter India.

Indian Railways completed the arch construction of the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir state on April 5, 2021. An excellent example of engineering prowess, this bridge makes every countryman feel proud. With the construction of this bridge, the distance of hours can now be covered in minutes.

The bridge is made of 28,660 metric tonnes of steel, has a width of 13 meters, and has a serviceable period of around 120 years. It has a length of 1315 m. It cost Rs 27949 crores.

“This construction work not only showcases India’s growing strength in the field of cutting-edge engineering and technology, but also exemplifies the country’s changed work culture of Sankalp se Siddhi,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while praising the structure.

About DRDO

Of the Government of India (GOI), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is the premier agency under the Department of Defence Research and Development in the Ministry of Defence. It is charged with the military’s research and development. It is headquartered in Delhi, India. It was formed in 1958.

With a network of 52 laboratories, DRDO is India’s largest and most diverse research organisation. The organisation includes around 5,000 scientists belonging to the Defence Research & Development Service (DRDS). It also has about 25,000 other subordinate scientific, technical, and supporting personnel.