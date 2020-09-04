Ayodhya to become world-class tourism hub: UP government to spend Rs 2,000 crore to restore its ‘lost glory’

Ayodhya Ram Mandir latest: CM Yogi Adityanath has said that Ayodhya is fast emerging as a religious tourism hub.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir latest: With an aim to restore Ayodhya’s “lost glory”, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to spend Rs 2,000 crore to develop it as a world-class religious tourism hub. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanatha has said that development work would be fast-tracked and funding will not be an issue. The state government is expecting that there would 6.8 crore tourists every year in the coming years, according to a statement issued by the state information department said.

CM Adityanath has asserted that the state government is committed to Ayodhya’s all-round development. All developmental work must be completed in a time-bound manner and by following quality norms. CM Adityanath has said this during an inter-departmental review of the development work of Ayodhya district which was held through video-conferencing.

Here is all you need to know about Ayodhya development plan

CM Yogi Adityanath asked officials to look into possibilities of transforming Ayodhya into a ‘solar city’.

The state government is expecting a three-fold increase in the number of tourists — from 2.2 crore to 6.8 crore every year — in 11 years after the construction of the Ram temple and Ram statue.

The developmental plan should be chalked with an aim to keep the historical and religious heritage of Ayodhya. Efficient professionals will be consulted to restore historical and religious importance places, CM Adityanath has said.

CM Adityanath has said that 160 acres of land have been obtained for the airport and the remaining 250 acres will be acquired.

The development list features building multi-level parking, setting up facilities at Panchkosi, Chaudah Kosi, and Chaurasi Kosi Marg, riverfront from Guptar Ghat to Naya Ghat, ensuring the flow of Saryu river water at Ram Ki Paidi, CM Adityanath said.

The officials informed CM Adityanath roads in Ayodhya were being broadened, expansion of Ram Katha park has been taken up. The tourism department has undertaken development works worth Rs 258.12 crore. The department would also send a proposal to the central government for Rs 200 crore for theme-based gates, development of parikrama roads, construction of tourist facilities, parking, and food court.