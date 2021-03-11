Ayodhya Ram temple construction work gathers pace! Two-thirds of digging completed

Sompura said that as the digging is almost over at the site, they are now testing the sound alongside preparation of filling samples to be used in the ground.

Soon after the permission to construct the Ram temple in Ayodhya was given, the construction work started; resulting in the two-thirds of the digging at site being completed. A report by The IE cited Ashish Sompura, chief architect of the temple and said, the laying of pillars will start as soon as the first week of April this year. With the widespread donation campaign will also be concluded that was started for temple construction. The authorities confirmed the development after a consensus being reached by the experts that included filing/ construction method type and how the structure will be stable amid the presence of water and sand.

Sompura said that as the digging is almost over at the site, they are now testing the sound alongside preparation of filling samples to be used in the ground. He highlighted that the temple would have stone pillars running 12 metres deep under the ground. As a majority of the technical things have been completed, the authorities are now expecting to fill in the land by March-end or early April. In April, the basic construction of the temple will also take place that will go around for three years. After this is done, interior decoration for the temple will start, the report noted. A meeting on the update and work progression was held last week in Lucknow where these points were reportedly discussed.

It is to note that the amount collected under the Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyanare, is yet to be calculated, according to Champat Rai, general secretary for Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The report noted bank receipts till March 4 suggest that more than Rs 2,500 crore has been collected.

The work on excavation for Ayodhya’s Ram temple started in the second half of January and the authorities removed all the debris and bad soil. Last year in December, some initial tests were run and it was found that piles failed to bear the weight and examination showed it not fit for handling earthquake-like situations. After this, the experts have been looking for alternative ways that will make sure that the foundation of the temple as well as the pillars will be able to withstand the weight as some loose sand found under the construction site. However, a decision on which alternative to take is pending and experts will decide what to choose to make the temple stand there for a millennium.