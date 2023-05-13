Tamil Nadu might become the new hotspot after Karnataka elections: Here’s a look at some of the best luxury resorts

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: While the vote counting for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 is underway in the state. Congress has crossed the halfway mark leading in 124 seats, while BJP has been leading in 74 assembly seats.

DK Shivakumar has won the seat but the Congress is not too sure speculating about a race to power with a presumptive seat share between 110-115 in the Karnataka polls. In such a situation, fearing a horse trading of election MLAs, the Congress has decided to move their elected members to Tamil Nadu.

Considering the same, we have curated a list of resorts where the Congress MLAs might stay. Take a look:

The Tamara Kodai

Set high in the hills of Kodaikanal, The Tamara Kodai provides a luxury, heritage experience unlike any other. More than 2,000 meters (6,500 ft) above sea level is a picturesque luxury Kodaikanal hotel dating back to the 1840s. The building itself was originally called Baynes Bungalow owned by British District Judge, Mr. Baynes. One of the first few houses to be built in the region, Baynes Bungalow was sold to Father Louis Cyr in 1860, when it was renovated and reopened as La Providence.

Hills and Hues Resorts Thekkady

Amidst the clouds, and nestled atop a lush green hill, this is where fairy tales come alive. Welcome to Hills and Hues, the Best luxury resort in Thekkady, Kerala. With commanding views of the lush green hills, a valley overlooking the magnificent Periyar Lake and the farms of Cumbum, Theni in the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu, we offer an experience that transports you to a different world. Guests can be assured of an ideal honeymoon retreat where they can enjoy a premium luxury hideout akin to a castle straight out of a fairy tale in the midst of unspoiled nature.

Savoy, Ooty – IHCL SeleQtions

A landmark in the misty hills of Ooty since 1829, the Savoy is vintage gold. This heritage grand hotel in Ooty ushers guests into a colonial-era lifestyle with afternoon high tea, croquêt on the lawns, spa sessions, single malts by the fireplace, and an exclusive taste of local cuisine. Walking through the Nilgiris tea estates, you can imagine your footsteps tracing those of John Sullivan who was summoned by the Madras Presidency to explore the fabled ‘Blue Mountains’ for an escape for British officers sweltering in the heat of the plains. In 1819, he discovered a summer retreat, where a school for European children was built a decade later. It was converted into a hotel and changed several identities before becoming the Savoy, the crown jewel in Ooty – the queen of India’s hill stations.

Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa

A 2-minute walk from Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Centre for Herpetology, this upscale hotel on a beach along the Bay of Bengal is 10 km from the DakshinaChitra heritage museum and 40 km from Chennai International Airport.