Special blend: A whisky made by a master Japanese blender inspired by local bars, ahaatas and chakhnas

Today, I will hold forth on two very different concepts. The first is very modern. Remember as kids how we wondered what if one day all our nutrition could be ingested in the form of pills? It would save a lot of time all around but also mean less mucking about with trying to make greens taste nice. To this end, nutritional supplements have come to the rescue.

Many come in the gummy bear format, a jiggly candy from yesteryear that came in curious flavours, except that now, they pack in all sorts of nutrients. This then is the nutraceutical industry and a fast-growing one. So here is a list of a few pills and gummies that I have tried over the last few months and, while I am certainly not qualified to comment on their scientific relevance to our health, I can say they tasted yummy and have possibly contributed to my overall reinforced constitution.

Largely based on the beneficial properties of turmeric, a superfood as it’s known nowadays, Yours Truly gummies come in mango flavour, which, when combined with the pronounced curcumin taste, makes for a peculiar combo. Advised for all ages.

The brand Atmantan is doing a mix of supplements, standard format pills and chewable tablets. Their Gastro Care for a healthy gastrointestinal system was definitely useful and I felt less bloated. The Pro-collagen and Omega-3, I used to nurse a knee ligament injury over a few months. They even have libido enhancers and sperm health boosters in case someone needs the nudge.

Formen, another brand, had gummies for better skin and sleep. I’ll never know if the skin one worked because there were too many variables at play. The sleep ones, with standard levels of melatonin, worked fine and helped me knock out on time, especially during lockdown 2.0 when my body lost all track of sleep and waking cycles.

Kaashi Granola and Trail Mix come in a semi-powdered form and feel a lot less futuristic in appearance, but were a yummy way to boost pre-workout snacks.

Health and sleep in the form of chocolates? Now that’s one indulgence I can easily convince myself to accommodate regularly. Awsum chocolates come in small packets with good-quality cocoa and the added health advantages. Do try them.

And now, for part two, onto something more decadent. It’s a whisky, but not just any whisky. Oaksmith Gold is a special blend of many elements. For one, it has three different types of whiskies in it—aged bourbon and aged Scotch, with some fine-grain spirits, all blended by a Japanese master blender who has been the palate behind some of the most prolific and coveted Japanese whiskies out there. Think Yamazaki and Hibiki, and the name of master blender Shinji Fukuyo is intrinsically linked with them. This time, the man came down to India and travelled not just the golden highways, but also took a rickety rickshaw ride through the bylanes, stopping at local bars to understand the drinking culture of the country. He visited local bars such as ahaatas, tried the local chakhnas (snacks) and mixed with the crowds before setting himself to blending a whisky for India. The result, well, what can I say? The Japanese have a way of elevating every endeavour to a level of academia that equals almost religious devotion. A slightly dusty nose with faint woody overtones, ripe and lush, but with a sense of restrain on the palate, soft all throughout and generously long on the finish. No one element stands out and yet they all play harmoniously together in this symphony. Frankly, I can’t think of a better one in this price range and it’s already won a good few accolades around the globe. As I said, many elements come together to make this one special. Do try it. I suggest a highball with lots of ice and some fizzy water to top.

The writer is a sommelier