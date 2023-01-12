Social Media and Stress: How employees can combat anxiety and focus on their mental health

India has 560 million Internet users, second only to China, the global Internet statistics suggest. Almost 375 million of India’s 560 million Internet users are active on social media. These statistics are sufficient to demonstrate the pervasiveness of the Internet and social media in Indian society. Without a doubt, social media has irrevocably altered the way we work, and it plays a permanent part in how companies establish their brands, advertise themselves, recruit talent, and engage with their communities.

The judicious use of social media by employees can improve task management and the relationship between subordinates and employers in organisations, thereby contributing to higher profits. On the other hand, excessive use of social networking sites can have a number of negative effects on the success of workers, increase stress, and impede the morale of employees in the organisation, which in turn can affect revenue, leadership, and the reputation of the business. This is why businesses should take the use of social media in the workplace quite seriously. While many organisations have procedures in place and others are inventing and exploiting social media to their advantage, the vast majority have no idea how to combat the danger. Depending on how comfortable or involved an employee is with social media to begin with, participation in social media might add a layer of stress for certain employees.

As a crucial element of employee engagement and productivity, workplaces should increasingly recognise and promote mental health. Consider the following ways, suggested by Dr. Malini Saba, a psychologist, to combat the negative effects of social media usage in the workplace. She is

Create a thorough social media policy:

If the border between personal and professional use of social media is unclear, employees may feel anxious or overwhelmed. An organisation must specify these boundaries with a social media policy that defines social networking in clear and plain terms.

A successful social media policy outlines rules and expectations for the usage of social media on behalf of the organisation or during work hours. It should clarify any disciplinary measures that could be taken against employees who breach the organization’s social media policy, as well as provide guidelines for referencing private or secret information pertaining to the organisation. A good social networking strategy will serve as a safety net by providing a clear code of conduct for everyone in the organisation.

Conduct training on social media literacy:

Establishing a clear social media policy is a prerequisite; include social media literacy training as part of their onboarding or ongoing training.

Offering such training enables employees to confidently advocate for and promote the organisation via their personal and professional networks. It is crucial that employees feel comfortable sharing or responding to criticisms about your firm and that they can do so safely and responsibly.

Encourage social media use that is active and authentic:

Positive use of social networks can lessen the negative impacts of social media overexposure, such as anxiety, depression, feelings of being overwhelmed, and low self-esteem. Active usage of social media is better than passive use, both professionally and personally. Active use entails engagement, direct connections, or relevant sharing and transfers the emphasis to contribution. Passive use is disengaged or observing in character and is primarily concerned with consumption.

Similarly, one has a healthier relationship with social media when one presents a real, honest expression of ourselves as opposed to an idealised or dishonest version that weakens our credibility and experience.

Raise awareness and establish links:

When it comes to their health and well-being, employees should not feel as though they are in a vacuum, both inside and outside of the office. Openly addressing mental health concerns, particularly the influence of social media on mental health, with clear communication has a positive effect on employee performance, productivity, and job satisfaction. Initiatives such as company-wide mental health and wellbeing events that outline the resources, support, and programmes available to employees, as well as how they can get assistance when necessary, allow for an ongoing discourse about employee health and keep communication channels open. Organizations must remain cognizant of both the positive and negative effects social media can have on their employees’ mental health. While corporations are not in the same position as parents when it comes to regulating social media usage, they may encourage balance, develop rules for good social media habits, and provide help as required to maintain a healthy workplace.