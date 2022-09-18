NASA’s Hubble Telescope captures amazing image of spiral galaxy ‘NGC 1961’ – Here’s what it found

In a major development, NASA‘s Hubble Space Telescope has recently shared an amazing image of the spiral galaxy that has been named NGC 1961. It consists of bright and young stars that are found in the galaxy.

As per reports, NGC 1961 can be found nearly 180 million light-years away from the earth in the constellation Camelopardalis. It has been described as an active galactic nucleus as also an intermediate spiral galaxy. Various discoveries have found that these intermediate spirals can be found between “barred” and “unbarred” spiral galaxies. Also, they do not have any kind of proper stars.

It may be noted that the centres of the active galactic nucleus galaxies are quite bright and outshine the rest of the galaxy at particular wavelengths. It is in every possibility that NGC 1961 consists of a supermassive black hole at its core that removes the wind and bright jets that make up the shape of this galaxy.

The US space agency NASA had earlier shared a picture of a supernova remnant with the help from Hubble’s data and also from Chandra X-ray telescope. According to the agency, scientists had used the data from the Hubble, Chandra and Spitzer Space telescope in order to rewind the star’s explosion. During this process they found how a stellar explosion occurred long ago and about the star’s environment just before the explosion.

This month, NASA shared an image of the “Phantom Galaxy” taken from the James Webb Telescope, which has been named M74. The image showed delicate filaments of gas and dust in the spiral arms of the galaxy. Also, the lack of gas gave a clear glimpse of the nuclear star cluster.

Recently, NASA shared an image from the telescope showing two galaxies colliding with each other. These two galaxies are known as SDSS J115 and LEDA 2073461. Even as these two galaxies are very close to each other but are not interacting among themselves. The image was earlier uploaded on the telescope’s Twitter page. According to NASA, the two galaxies could be just like ships that are going through the night sky.