Modi govt goes big on environment! Releases Rs 47,436 crore fund for afforestation

Prakash Javadekar in a meeting of State Forest Ministers and Authorities held at New Delhi (Image: PIB)

In a bid to promote forestry activities and boost afforestation across the nation, the central government on Thursday released a fund of Rs 47,436 crore. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar handed over the CAMPA funds to various states in presence of Minister of State, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Babul Supriyo. Prakash Javadekar, in a meeting of State Forest Ministers and Authorities held at New Delhi, said that “The fund being transferred would be in addition to State Budget. The State budget for forests shall remain unaffected. Also, it is expected that all State Governments will utilize this fund for the enhancement of forestry activities to achieve the objectives of the Nationally-Determined Contributions (NDCs). The objective of the NDCs is to increase its forest and tree cover. This will help in an additional carbon sink equivalent to 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide by the year 2030.” Though he made it very clear that the CAMPA funds cannot be used for payment of salary, travel allowances, medical expenses, etc.

The top four states that received the highest CAMPA fund are Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand that received funds of Rs 5,933.98 crore, Rs 5,791.70 crore, Rs 5,196.69 crore and Rs 4,158.02 crore respectively. Kerala received the least amount of only Rs 81.59 crore.

Here is the full list :

CAMPA fund state-wise allocation. (Source: PIB)

Emphasizing on the need to preserve and improve the flora fauna, forest wealth and ecological security of the country Prakash Javadekar further stated that “The fund will be utilised in important activities which will include the Compensatory Afforestation, Catchment Area Treatment, Assisted Natural Regeneration, Forest Fire Prevention, Wildlife Management, and Control Operations, Soil and Moisture Conservation Works in the forest, Improvement of Wildlife Habitat, Management of Biological Diversity and Biological Resources, Research in Forestry and Monitoring of CAMPA works, etc.”

It is to be noted that the apex court of India ordered for establishment of Compensatory Afforestation Fund and Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) in 2001. CAMPA was established for the management of Compensatory afforestation fund. The is allocated in accordance with CAF Rules. It was after detailed deliberations with CAG and Ministry of Finance and deliberations with other Stakeholders, the fund flow mechanism could be finalized and the CAF Rules were finally put in place in 2018. The utilization of fund could be done only as per the provisions of the CAF Act and CAF Rules.