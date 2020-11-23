Ministry of AYUSH shares ‘three simple steps’ to improve immunity; Here’s how

By following some simple immunity enhancing and preventive measures from #Ayush, we can help improve our overall health, says AYUSH Ministry. (Getty Image)

As the wait for Covid-19 vaccine gets endless, the only way to fight the pandemic is by preparing the immune system resilient enough to resist the invasion of foreign bodies like the virus, toxins and bacteria. As the saying goes, prevention is better than cure, The Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) is persistently asking the general public to take care of their body’s natural defence system by incorporating three simple habits in their lifestyle.

In its latest tweet, the Ministry that administers Indian medicine has asked to take three simple steps to improve immunity, that being drinking warm water throughout the day, practising pranayama, yoga asana and meditation at least 30 minutes every day and include natural spices like Haldi (Turmeric), Lahsun (Garlic), Dhaniya (Coriander) in their diet. “By following some simple immunity enhancing and preventive measures from #Ayush, we can help improve our overall health.” the tweet said.

The ministry further notes in its website that taking Chyavanprash (10gm) in the morning, drinking herbal tea made from above-mentioned ingredients and raisins, jaggery or milk with turmeric also are effective in bettering immunity. The Ministry also recommends the application of sesame or coconut oil on nostrils and oil pulling as Ayurvedic immunity promoting measures. Steam inhalation with fresh mint leaves and Ajwain seeds or consuming clove power with honey are recommended for dry cough and sore throat,

In the wake of the pandemic, it has been pointed out by international health bodies that boosting immunity is the key to staying away from Covid-19. The Ministry of AYUSH has always favoured the use of ayurvedic concoction to improve the body’s defence mechanism. Earlier the Ministry handed out a recipe to the herbal drink to states and UTs to promote commercial manufacturing of its formula.

The concoction promoted by the Ministry is made up of herbs like the tulsi (Indian basil), black pepper, sauth (dry ginger powder and Dalchini (cinnamon bark). Named as ‘Ayush Kwatah’ the ministry asked states and UTs to give out licenses for the commercial manufacturing of the formulation. All the ingredients have a history of being used as a herbal tea in India homes to give relief from a common cold or seasonal flu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio show, ‘Maan ki Baat’ has also emphasized on the use of AYUSH healthcare amid the Coronavirus pandemic. According to health experts, Covid-19 can result in a fatality when the infected person has a weak immune system and hence improving immunity reduces the risk of developing severe Covid symptoms.