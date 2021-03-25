  • MORE MARKET STATS

ITI, Thalamus Irwine demonstrate tech that helps store medical data on blockchain network

By: |
March 25, 2021 6:22 PM

"ITI's partnership with Garuda allows us to bring blockchain technology to the forefront of the healthcare ecosystem", said Rakesh Mohan Agarwal, CMD of Bengaluru-headquartered ITI, a PSU under the Ministry of Communications.

To provide data security, ITI has already established a tier 3 data centre where information of all the health cards of citizens can be safely stored.To provide data security, ITI has already established a tier 3 data centre where information of all the health cards of citizens can be safely stored.

Telecom company ITI Ltd., and Delhi-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm Thalamus Irwine, under its healthcare platform Garuda, have demonstrated a working proof of concept (PoC) for the technology that they said can accelerate the roll out of “One Nation, One Health Card” vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“ITI’s partnership with Garuda allows us to bring blockchain technology to the forefront of the healthcare ecosystem”, said Rakesh Mohan Agarwal, CMD of Bengaluru-headquartered ITI, a PSU under the Ministry of Communications. The very first PoC of this AI based testing was conducted in Bengaluru and another in the Delhi airport under the brand ‘Garuda’. To provide data security, ITI has already established a tier 3 data centre where information of all the health cards of citizens can be safely stored.

Related News

“This is first of its kind technology that helps build a robust health care eco system. With this unique collaboration, ITI is set to be one of the first PSUs to store medical data on a Blockchain network”, Agarwal said. Founder, Thalamus Irwine, Garuda Blockchain Platform, Rishabh Sharma said, “This demonstration is an end-to-end digital health ecosystem where we have performed a sero-survey using an AI enabled medical device and also compiled the analytics in real-time followed by storing that data on the blockchain network”.

This indigenously developed blockchain technology will include India in the list of very few countries which have successfully demonstrated its ability to use blockchain in a healthcare ecosystem. The demonstrated technology can unify Indias massive healthcare ecosystem under a single umbrella, using a blockchain backend, Sharma said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. ITI Thalamus Irwine demonstrate tech that helps store medical data on blockchain network
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Tiger relocation project: Failure of inter-state tiger relocation explained
2BMC gives go-ahead to over 20 proposals for cutting and transplantation of 1,000 trees
3Gaganyaan: Four Indian cosmonauts complete training in Russia for India’s first manned space mission