India to have its own space station! ISRO plans to take historic leap

Updated: June 13, 2019 4:19:37 PM

ISRO has a successful record in space missions including Chandrayaan -1, Mangalyaan and launching of over hundred satellites in one go. 

Over the years, India has achieved some major successes in the space arena and there is a need to build further on this growth trajectory.

India will have its own space station! Speaking with reporters Thursday, ISRO Chairman K Sivan revealed that India is now planning to set up its own space station.

According to latest reports, this historic project will be the next phase of the ongoing Gaganyaan mission.

“Our Gaganyaan programme has to be sustained after we launch human space mission. In that regard, India is planning to have its own space station,” Sivan told scribes in New Delhi.

ISRO will launch India’s next Lunar Mission Chandrayaan 2 on July 15.

Further details awaited

