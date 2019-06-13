India to have its own space station! ISRO plans to take historic leap

India will have its own space station! Speaking with reporters Thursday, ISRO Chairman K Sivan revealed that India is now planning to set up its own space station. According to latest reports, this historic project will be the next phase of the ongoing Gaganyaan mission. "Our Gaganyaan programme has to be sustained after we launch human space mission. In that regard, India is planning to have its own space station," Sivan told scribes in New Delhi. Also Read |\u00a0Big update on India\u2019s next Moon mission! Chandrayaan-2 mission launch date revealed ISRO has a successful record in space missions including Chandrayaan -1, Mangalyaan and launching of over hundred satellites in one go. ISRO will launch India's next Lunar Mission Chandrayaan 2 on July 15. Further details awaited