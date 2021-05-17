Cyclone Tauktae LIVE: Tauktae intensified to extremely severe cyclonic storm, says IMD; Mumbai Airport to remain shut for a few hours

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been sounded in Mumbai by the IMD. (Image: IE)

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE: Cyclone Tauktae, which has formed over the Arabian Sea, has now intensified from a severe cyclonic storm to an extremely severe cyclonic storm. According to IMD, the cyclone would reach the coast of Gujarat by the evening and cross the state by Tuesday morning, and in preparation for the landfall of the cyclone, the state is working to shift about 1.5 lakh people from low-lying areas near the coast. Moreover, after IMD’s warning, about 54 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in Gujarat. Skymet has estimated that the landfall could take place between the Mahuva and Porbandar areas of Gujarat, close to Diu.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been sounded in Mumbai by the IMD, warning the city of heavy rains at isolated places as Tauktae passes by Mumbai coast. The city has therefore also closed its airport on Monday from 11 am to 2 pm, and had prepared five temporary shelters so that, if needed, citizens can be sifted there.

