Cyclone Tauktae LIVE: Tauktae intensified to extremely severe cyclonic storm, says IMD; Mumbai Airport to remain shut for a few hours

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE: Cyclone Tauktae, which has formed over the Arabian Sea, has now intensified from a severe cyclonic storm to an extremely severe cyclonic storm. According to IMD, the cyclone would reach the coast of Gujarat by the evening and cross the state by Tuesday morning, and in preparation for the landfall of the cyclone, the state is working to shift about 1.5 lakh people from low-lying areas near the coast. Moreover, after IMD’s warning, about 54 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in Gujarat. Skymet has estimated that the landfall could take place between the Mahuva and Porbandar areas of Gujarat, close to Diu.
Meanwhile, an orange alert has been sounded in Mumbai by the IMD, warning the city of heavy rains at isolated places as Tauktae passes by Mumbai coast. The city has therefore also closed its airport on Monday from 11 am to 2 pm, and had prepared five temporary shelters so that, if needed, citizens can be sifted there.
Follow the Financial Express Online blog for live updates on Cyclone Tauktae.
Highlights
Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls in the districts of Saurashtra namely Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar ,Junagadh, Boatd & in Diu; in the districts of Gujarat region namely Valsad, Navsari & in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli: IMD. (IMD)
According to civic officials, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Navy were on alert as Cyclone Tauktae intensified to a very severe cyclonic storm and was passing close to Mumbai. Six flood rescue teams of the Mumbai fire brigade were deployed at chowpatties and five temporary shelters each were kept ready in 24 civic wards of the city to shift citizens there if required, they said.
As a precautionary measure, the monorail services in the city were suspended for the day, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said. This was a "prompt decision" taken for the safety of commuters, the MMRDA said. "#TauktaeCyclone. Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm now. Mumbai 160 km Veraval Guj 290 km Take care ...North Konkan, Mah coast and Guj," KS Hosalilar, head SID, Climate Research & Services, IMD Pune, tweeted.
Local trains services of the Central Railway were disrupted between suburban Ghatkopar and Vikhroli as a tree branch fell on a train heading towards neighbouring Thane, a railway spokesperson said. (PTI)
Gusty winds and rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas overnight and on Monday morning as the "very severe cyclonic storm" Tauktae was heading towards Gujarat, officials said. There was no water-logging anywhere in the metropolis, but trees were uprooted at several places, they said, adding that no casualty was reported so far. In view of the high speed winds, the Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed for traffic and people were asked to take alternate routes, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. (PTI)