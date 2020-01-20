Cold wave in Himachal Pradesh: Kufri, Manali continue to shiver at sub-zero temperatures

By: |
Shimla | Published: January 20, 2020 3:37:06 PM

Kufri recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali (minus 2.8 degrees Celsius), Shimla MET Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

himachal snowfall, himachal pradesh, himachal pradesh snow, manali snowfall, shimla snowfall, snow newsThe minimum temperature in Dalhousie was 0.8 degrees Celsius while that in state capital Shimla was 1.5 degrees Celsius. (Reuters)

Cold wave persisted in Himachal Pradesh on Monday with tourist hotspots Kufri and Manali shivering at sub-zero temperatures, the meteorological department said. Kufri recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali (minus 2.8 degrees Celsius), Shimla MET Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. Lahaul-Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with the minimum temperature settling at minus 14.4 degrees Celsius, he added.

Another tribal district, Kinnaur’s Kalpa, recorded a low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Dalhousie was 0.8 degrees Celsius while that in state capital Shimla was 1.5 degrees Celsius. The MET centre has forecast rains, snowfall in middle and the higher hills as well as thundershowers in the plains and lower hills of the state till January 22.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Cold wave in Himachal Pradesh Kufri Manali continue to shiver at sub-zero temperatures
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SpaceX in ‘perfect’ test of Crew Dragon emergency abort system
2‘Oldest scorpion fossil found, sheds light on how creatures adapted to land’
3Bravo! Anand Mahindra praises Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for this initiative