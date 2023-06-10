scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Here’s how much Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and others are charging for the film made on Rs 60 crore budget

Kartik Aaryan charges Rs 25 Crore for Satyaprem Ki Katha? Here’s how much Kiara Advani is taking home

Written by FE Lifestyle
Satya Prem Ki Katha, Satya Prem Ki Katha release date, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan fees, Kiara Advani fees, Satya Prem Ki Katha download, Satya Prem Ki Katha controversy, Satya Prem Ki Katha BTS, entertainment
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satya Prem Ki Katha

Ever since Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani dropped the trailer of their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, fans have started wondering if the actors are charging more fees after the success of their blockbuster hit together – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and others in lead roles.

The romantic drama follows the story of a boy looking forward to getting married and settling down, however, the girl he likes isn’t interested. In a twist of fate, she ends up becoming his bride. The trailer shows that even while things don’t go well between the two and their families, Satyaprem (played by Kartik) decides to stay with his wife.

Also Read

As per a News18 report, Satyaprem Ki Katha reportedly has been made on a budget of Rs 50-60 crores and additionally, Rs 5 crores are being spent on its promotions. Here’s a look at the salaries of Satyaprem Ki Katha’s star cast. Take a look:

Also Read

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has reportedly charged Rs 25 crore for the film. As per Jagran, he charged six times more than Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani took home Rs 4 crore for her role in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Gajraj Rao

Gajraj Rao, who is known for his comic timing has taken Rs 1 crore for the film, Jagran reported.

Supriya Patak

Supriya Patak has reportedly taken Rs 75 lakhs.

Ritu Shivpuri

Ritu Shivpuri charged Rs 40 lakh for the film.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-06-2023 at 10:43 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market