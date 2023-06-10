Satyaprem Ki Katha: Here’s how much Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and others are charging for the film made on Rs 60 crore budget

Ever since Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani dropped the trailer of their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, fans have started wondering if the actors are charging more fees after the success of their blockbuster hit together – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and others in lead roles.

The romantic drama follows the story of a boy looking forward to getting married and settling down, however, the girl he likes isn’t interested. In a twist of fate, she ends up becoming his bride. The trailer shows that even while things don’t go well between the two and their families, Satyaprem (played by Kartik) decides to stay with his wife.

As per a News18 report, Satyaprem Ki Katha reportedly has been made on a budget of Rs 50-60 crores and additionally, Rs 5 crores are being spent on its promotions. Here’s a look at the salaries of Satyaprem Ki Katha’s star cast. Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has reportedly charged Rs 25 crore for the film. As per Jagran, he charged six times more than Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani took home Rs 4 crore for her role in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Gajraj Rao

Gajraj Rao, who is known for his comic timing has taken Rs 1 crore for the film, Jagran reported.

Supriya Patak

Supriya Patak has reportedly taken Rs 75 lakhs.

Ritu Shivpuri

Ritu Shivpuri charged Rs 40 lakh for the film.